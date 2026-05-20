Cubs Urged to Bench Struggling $115 Million Star Slugger

The Chicago Cubs are in desperate need of some changes. After a hot start to the 2026 season, the North Siders have dropped out of first place in the National League Central. The move down the standings comes as the club has lost four consecutive games and eight of its last 10.

Injuries, particularly in Chicago’s rotation, have certainly hindered the team as of late. In fact, three of their four best starters are currently sidelined. Nevertheless, the Cubs have also struggled to hit in recent weeks. For instance, the Cubs’ two highest-paid hitters, Dansby Swanson and Alex Bregman, have combined to hit just .224 on the season. The two stars are not the only Chicago hitters to underperform in 2026, though.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is also struggling at the plate and in the field. The outfielder is hitting just .206 in May and is four for his last 34 (.118 batting average). The reigning Gold Glover has also committed the same number of errors (2) as he did throughout the entire 2025 campaign. As a result, the guys at 104.3 The Score’s Mully and Haugh Show believe it is time to bench the star.

“I think Pete Crow-Armstrong needs a day off,” claimed David Haugh on Wednesday’s show. “He needs to sit, think about it, reset, clear your head.” Mike Mulligan then sarcastically suggested that Cubs manager Craig Counsell should let the pitcher bat in the star’s place. “He’s lost at the plate,” replied Haugh. “He dropped a fly ball. He’s had quite a week, and you wonder if he can just have a mental reset. Take a day off.”

Chicago Cubs Recently Gave Pete Crow-Armstrong a $115 Million Contract

Along with his struggles on the field, Pete Crow-Armstrong also recently received heat for an intense interaction with a Chicago White Sox fan. After the center fielder missed a deep fly ball against the crosstown rivals, an opposing fan yelled at Crow-Armstrong from the other side of the fence. The Chicago Cubs star opted to respond with a vulgar comment. It is safe to say that the remark was not received well by many baseball fans.

As Haugh alluded to, the combination of Crow-Armstrong’s on-field struggles and the recent incident shows that the outfielder likely needs a reset. The star previously broke out in a big way in 2025. Along with collecting a Gold Glove, he also hit 31 home runs, drove in 95 RBIs, and scored 91 runs on the year.

Due to the big season, the Cubs rewarded the dynamic center fielder with a massive six-year, $115 million contract extension. As a result, Crow-Armstrong has received the fourth-biggest deal on the team.

A Quick Reset Could Help Chicago Get Back on Track

Assuming Counsell takes the advice, Matt Shaw could get an opportunity in center field. At the moment, the super utility man is the only other Chicago Cubs player to receive playing time at the position in 2026. Shaw was previously pushed out of third base in the offseason with the addition of Bregman.

The Cubs, however, will need Crow-Armstrong to be back at his best for a playoff push. Chicago is set to finish off a series against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 20 before hosting the Houston Astros over the weekend.