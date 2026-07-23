Alex Bregman is Being Outperformed by Red Sox $796,000 Infielder

In the midst of the Boston Red Sox’s surge to competitiveness, infielder Caleb Durbin has taken a surprising step forward, so much so that he’s now outperforming Chicago Cubs’ former All-Star Alex Bregman.

In a recent Instagram post by @dugoutforever, they pointed out the insane comparison.

They wrote: “Caleb Durbin and Alex Bregman have put up almost identical numbers this season: Caleb Durbin: .699 OPS, 10 HR, 42 RBI (305 AB). Alex Bregman: .699 OPS, 10 HR, 43 RBI (386 AB). Durbin has matched Bregman’s production in 81 fewer at-bats. Via x/JakeIggy.”

Durbin, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers for Kyle Harrison, has really turned things around.

Since he found a new hitting coach, he’s started pulling the ball in the air more often, leading to better results. The Green Monster has finally turned from foe to friend.

Conversely, Bregman, who was signed to be one of the clubhouse leaders in Chi-Town, has been putrid. His offense continues to irk Cubs fans and likely their front office alike. There’s simply no excuse for his lackluster production, and he hasn’t shied away from taking blame.

Bregman’s five-year, $175 million deal turned some heads at the time and continues to do so. Unfortunately, this time around, it’s for the wrong reasons.

Just look at what happened to Boston when Durbin went from hamstringing their offense to contributing. It’s one thing to substitute in pieces elsewhere; it’s another for your weaknesses to become strengths in real time.

If the Cubs want to catch fire similarly to the Red Sox, Bregman’s bat will be an integral part of their ascension. There’s no way around it.

As of July 21, they sported equal OPS’s and Durbin had almost 100 fewer at-bats. It simply won’t play for the Cubs’ veteran.

Fans, as you could imagine, have had varying reactions.

Social Media Reacts to Caleb Durbin’s Surge and Alex Bregman’s Stalemate

Here’s what people are saying:

Jerry Weinstein: “Very creative double play feed by the Cubs, Alex Bregman. Ranging far to his left & giving ground, he has few options to make this play without having it run up & away from the second baseman & probably end up down the RF/1B line.”

Jake Iggy: “Caleb Durbin this season: .699 OPS, 10 HR, 42 RBI, 305 AB. Alex Bregman this season: .699 OPS, 10 HR, 43 RBI, 386 AB.”

PaceBall: “Caleb Durbin vs Alex Bregman — 2026 Caleb Durbin: 10 HR 44 RBI 11 SB .239 AVG | .301 OBP | .702 OPS Pace: 17 HR / 73 RBI / 18 SB Alex Bregman: 10 HR 44 RBI .241 AVG | .337 OBP | .699 OPS Pace: 16 HR / 71 RBI #DirtyWater #Cubs.”

312 Sports Chicago: “Alex Bregman had his moment at Wrigley Field last night and failed. ‘That’s ball four, and you’re Mr. I Own The Zone.’ – @dan_bernstein.”

MLB Network: “Caleb Durbin’s first 48 games compared to his last 44: AVG: .163 .304 OBP: .241 .353 SLG: .238 .551 wRC+: 32 144 @RedSox| #MLBCentral.”

Tyler Milliken: “Caleb Durbin since his 3-day reset/benching going into May 28th: 44 Games – 174 PA .304/.353/.551/.903 9 HR 10 2B, 1 3B 26 RBI 12.1 K%, 6.3 BB% 144 wRC+ 7/9 SB He was slashing .163/.241/.238/.479 with a 32 wRC+ before that. That includes 1 homer off a position player.”

Jarred Carrabis: “CALEB DURBIN WITH AN ABSOLUTE BOMB TO GIVE THE RED SOX THE DAMN LEAD IN THE 8TH INNING YOU’VE GOTTA BE FUCKING KIDDING ME!!!”