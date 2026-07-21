Red Sox ‘Very Interested’ In Nationals’ Breakout Infielder

Saying the Boston Red Sox are on a heater would be an understatement–and Nationals’ Luis Garcia Jr. might be the piece to push them over the edge.

Recently, @dugoutreport made a post on Instagram, talking about the Red Sox’s trade deadline aspirations.

They wrote: “The Red Sox continue to search for upgrades ahead of the trade deadline. According to Héctor Gómez, Boston is showing “a lot of interest” in Nationals infielder Luis García Jr. The 26-year-old would give the Red Sox another young, controllable bat as they continue to push for a postseason spot. Would Luis García Jr. be a good fit in Boston? Via x/BOSSportsGordo.”

Garcia Jr., 26, still has team control remaining and is in the midst of a career year. This season, he sports an .857 OPS and has anchored a suddenly potent Nationals’ lineup.

Throughout his career, Garcia Jr. has been a threat–he’s just starting to condense the success. Fewer slumps, more contact, and elite power production have him positioned for the best season of his career.

Nationals’ announcer Kevin Fransend was quoted as saying that this is “the best” Garcia Jr. will likely get.

With that being the case, whoever acquires him may have to overpay. That’s great for the Nats, but could hinder Boston’s pursuit.

Regardless, fans are excited.

Social Media Reacts to Red Sox Win Streak and Garcia Jr.

Here’s what people are saying:

Jeff Passan: “The Boston Red Sox have won 14 consecutive games. It’s the second-longest winning streak in the 126-year history of the franchise. They can tie the record, set in 1946, with a victory against Baltimore tomorrow. A remarkable turnaround that just keeps getting better.”

Talkin’ Baseball: “THE RED SOX HAVE THEIR LONGEST WINNING STREAK IN 80 YEARS!”

Bob Nightengale: “The hottest team on the planet? Say hello to the Boston Red Sox, who keep on winning. That’s 14 victories in a row, their longest streak since 1946 when Ted Williams was the AL MVP.”

Tyler Milliken: “This Red Sox team has gone from the most feeble group to apex predators in a flash. Never seen an identity switch this fast in my life.”

Zach Bollinger: “You can see how the Red Sox have won 13 straight. If you give them opportunities, they’re gonna take advantage of them. Give them extra outs and base runners, and you’re gonna really struggle keeping a lead.”

Jake Rill: “The Orioles‘ 7-game winning streak is over. O’s lose 6-5 to Red Sox, who win their 14th in a row. Caleb Durbin’s 8th-inning solo home run off Tyler Wells was the difference. Baltimore committed a season-high 4 errors. Orioles fall to 49-52.”

D.C./Boston Right Now

The Red Sox just won their 14th game in a row, and are MLB’s hottest team.

The Nats enter the second half with a flurry of deadline-inspired questions, and will find answers in their own performance. Plenty of All-Stars could be on the move.

Garcia Jr. would likely fit in as either a platoon or everyday second baseman in Boston. The move makes sense. Can Craig Breslow pull it off?