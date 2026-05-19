Cubs-Angels Trade Pitch Offloads Matt Shaw for 2.41 ERA Starter to Bolster Rotation

After a recent report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that the Chicago Cubs may be willing to part with infielder Matt Shaw in order to acquire a front-line starter this season, the speculation game is on.

The Cubs, after enduring a string of injuries to their starters, might need to act quickly, as the Milwaukee Brewers are surging and hot on their tail for the National League Central division lead.

If the Cubs do decide to give up Matt Shaw, who has proved at the MLB level that he can be a valuable player, they will need to receive a quality starter in return, and one name to keep an eye on is Los Angeles Angels starter Jose Soriano, who is carrying a 2.41 ERA this season over 10 starts.

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Cubs-Angels Trade Prediction Lands Jose Soriano

In this hypothetical trade prediction by Heavy Sports, the Chicago Cubs land Angels’ front-line starter Jose Soriano in exchange for Matt Shaw and pitcher Ben Brown.

Chicago showed no hesitation this offseason to offload their top prospect, Owen Caissie, to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Edward Cabrera in a trade that has worked out for both sides.

With Cade Horton, Matthew Boyd, and Justin Steele all sidelined, it’s only a matter of time before the Cubs’ lack of starting pitching depth starts to rear its ugly head.

Scott Polacek recently wrote (via Bleacher Report): “The injuries have left a rotation of Shota Imanaga, Edward Cabrera, Jameson Taillon, Colin Rea and Ben Brown, which is not exactly loaded with star power. Rea and Brown had to be moved from a bullpen that has also suffered plenty of injuries just to cover the holes in the rotation.”

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Jose Soriano’s Fit with Cubs

Jose Soriano would slot in perfectly with the Chicago Cubs rotation, which desperately needs a dominant right-handed starter.

As noted, Soriano has a 2.41 ERA over 10 starts and 59.2 innings. Soriano has already tallied a pWAR of 2.3 and leads the AL with six pitcher wins. He’s showing this season that he can be one of the game’s best starters.

His ERA was also recently inflated after Soriano lost some of his control in his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At the beginning of the season, there were rumors and speculation that Soriano could be a strong trade candidate, but nothing has really materialized to this point. However, the Angels are struggling again this season, and unfortunately, this is just how the rumor mill goes. When bad teams are out of contention, their best players become the subject of trade rumors.

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