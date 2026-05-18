New York Yankees Trade Idea Lands Cubs’ 24-Year-Old Infielder as Ryan McMahon Replacement

The New York Yankees are enduring their first lull of the season, and it’s starting to reveal the big flaws in the currently constructed roster.

One of those flaws has been third baseman Ryan McMahon, who is off to a very slow start.

With the recent report by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that the Cubs may have to offload Matt Shaw in a potential trade for a front-line starter, the Yankees have surfaced as a possible destination, according to FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline.

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Yankees Surface as Speculative Landing Spot for Matt Shaw

Christopher Kline wasted no time in speculating where Matt Shaw could potentially land in a trade, and the FanSided.com writer lists the New York Yankees immediately:

“Ryan McMahon continues to strike out at an unsustainable rate, and New York could use more functional, full-time right-handed bats. Anthony Volpe is stuck in a downward spiral at shortstop, while Amed Rosario and Max Schuemann — despite their early-season production — are not viewed as long-term investments. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is also an upcoming free agent, lest we forget.”

Kline believes there would be a path for Matt Shaw to play right away, especially given the struggles of Ryan McMahon. Also, the shortstop position could be in limbo for the Yankees until Jose Caballero returns, but even when Caballero does return, how long is he realistically going to be hitting well for?

Matt Shaw is hitting .245 this season with three home runs, 12 RBI, and 23 hits over a variety of different infield positions for the Cubs.

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What Could the Cubs Ask for In Return?

In the report by Bob Nightengale, it’s very obvious that the Chicago Cubs are looking for a pitcher of some sort, and one that would likely impact their starting rotation immediately. Considering the Yankees likely won’t part with Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler, or Carlos Rodon (all for obvious reasons), that leaves either Will Warren or Ryan Weather as potential trade options.

The Cubs showed no hesitation in the offseason when they traded top prospect Owen Caissie to the Marlins for starter Edward Cabrera. That move worked out, which makes Matt Shaw a prime candidate.

However, the Yankees also have a wealth of prospects, and the Cubs could use some bullpen depth as well. The only thing holding the Yankees back from acquiring Matt Shaw is the fact that the Cubs are looking for a dominant starter in return, which doesn’t seem all that fair given Shaw isn’t a superstar hitter (yet).

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