Chicago Cubs Announce Ian Happ Decision Amid Pirates Series

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

It will mark the second game of the series, after the Cubs lost the series opener 2-1, extending their losing streak to nine games.

Outfielder Ian Happ registered one walk in the loss.

Chicago Cubs Make Ian Happ Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Cubs have announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 5/26 P. Crow-Armstrong CF N. Hoerner 2B M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF S. Suzuki RF M. Ballesteros DH C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS J. Wicks SP”

After batting second in his return to the lineup on Monday’s game, Happ was moved down to fifth. He went 0-for-3 in Monday’s game with one walk and one strikeout.

Happ is now batting .211 with 39 hits, 10 home runs, 35 runs, 20 RBI’s and two stolen bases in 50 games.

Cubs vs Pirates

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates have also announced their lineup for Tuesday’s game.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Pirates 5/26 K. Griffin SS B. Lowe 2B B. Reynolds LF N. Gonzales 3B O. Cruz CF M. Ozuna DH E. Valdez RF S. Horwitz 1B H. Davis C B. Ashcraft SP”