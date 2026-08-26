Cubs Announce Pete Crow-Armstrong News During Diamondbacks Series

The Chicago Cubs are looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking walk-off loss on Tuesday to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago was able to take the first game of the three-game series with Arizona, but the Diamondbacks were able to rally for the win last night. Now, heading into the third game, it’s a rubber match between the two sides.

This game is massive for each team, with both the Cubs and Diamondbacks battling for playoff positioning. Chicago currently owns a record of 76-57 for the season, sitting in second place within the National League Central.

The Cubs are 5.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers entering this contest. But Chicago does hold the top spot in the NL wild-card race, giving them some cushion.

Ahead of the finale, the Cubs have announced the lineup for the game. Within it, star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong will again be leading off for Chicago.

Here is how the Cubs lineup looks for the game against the Diamondbacks.

Cubs 8/26 P. Crow-Armstrong CF

S. Suzuki RF

A. Bregman DH

M. Busch 1B

N. Hoerner SS

T. Taylor LF

P. Ramírez 3B

C. Kelly C

G. Arias 2B M. Boyd SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 26, 2026

Crow-Armstrong has been the leader of this Cubs team all season long, and he’s currently one of the favorites to win the NL MVP award. Many people around the league believe that he is the frontrunner for the award, sitting ahead of two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The slugger has put together a special season so far, and he has made it his mission to get this team back to the postseason. Overall, Crow-Armstrong is hitting .276 with 33 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .925.

If his performance were to keep up over the final few weeks of the season, the MVP award could be his to lose. But the Cubs will need him to stay consistent if this team is going to make sure that they can clinch a playoff spot.

How to Watch Cubs vs Diamondbacks on Aug 26

First pitch for this game will take place at 12:40 p.m. PT/3:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Arizona. The game will be broadcast on Marquee Sports Network, DBACKS.TV, and on the MLB app.

Can the Cubs Stay the Course to Make Playoffs?

Given how strong a year the Cubs have had, they do look like a real threat in the NL this season. Chicago has the offense to keep up with most teams, and the pitching staff has quietly come together in the second half of the year.

In all likelihood, this team will clinch a playoff spot, barring any last-minute collapse. But whether they can sustain the play into the postseason will be another story entirely.

After the series with the Diamondbacks, the Cubs will be hosting the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers. Both series could define the year for Chicago, especially the four-game matchup with Milwaukee, which could see them get back into the division race.