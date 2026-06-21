Cubs-Blue Jays Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather: When Will They Reschedule?

The Chicago Cubs were to set to play the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 21 at 1:20 P.M. CST. However, due to heavy rain in Chicago the game has officially been postponed.

The game will be rescheduled to August 6 at 1:20 P.M. CST in Chicago. The Cubs will have just been finishing up a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, while the Blue Jays will be flying from Houston on the 5th, and then heading to Philadelphia on the 7th.

Baseball analyst Bruce Levin was the first to report that the game was canceled via a post on X.

“Cubs game cancelled today,” Levine said.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers shortly followed with a report that the game

“Cubs game is postponed due to inclement weather,” Rogers said on X. “Game is rescheduled for August 6 at 1:20 pm.”

The Cubs head east to New York for a three-game series against the Mets, but the storm in Chicago is expected to follow to the east coast. There is 95% chance of rain, and a 28% chance of thunderstorms. The showers are expected to be light with precipitation expected at only 0.41 inches.

Cubs-Blue Jays Series So Far

The first two games of the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays series were high scoring affairs.

On Friday, the Cubs soundly defeated the Blue jays by a score of 16-2, which included a six RBI night from catcher Carson Kelly. The Cubs on Saturday however, were not as sharp. They lost 8-6, after the Blue Jays rallied from a 5-0 deficit.

The comeback started with a three-run home run by Dalton Varsho in the seventh inning.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the Cubs hottest hitters right now. The 24-year-old went 5-for-7 with a home run, and three RBIs this weekend.

Cubs Injury Updates

The Chicago Cubs began the season with a handful of pitching injuries that just kept coming. As of June 21, they have 11 pitchers on the IL, including their no. 3 overall prospect Jaxon Wiggins.

Justin Steele, Riley Martin, and Jameson Taillon are all expected back in the second half of the season, while Matthew Boyd is expected to return any day now.

In Boyd’s lastest rehab outing in High-A, he tossed four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Cade Horton, Shelby Miller, and Porter Hodge will not return until 2027.

Given all of the Cubs pitching injuries, there have been major trade talks swirling about who the Cubs are going to try and rent for the remainder of the season and a shot at a playoff push.

Some big arms potentially on the trading block are Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, Sonny Gray, and Joe Ryan. The Cubs have been most frequently linked to making a deal with the Mets and trading for Peralta.

The MLB trade deadline 43 days away, and the Cubs are likely contender to make a big move.