Cubs Get Big Kevin Gausman Injury News Amid Playoff Chase

“He’s doing well,” Counsell said. “The cramp was on his glove hand, so that’s why I think he was able to keep going. But it didn’t really let up from the time we went out there in the fourth. … He went out there in the fifth and it just didn’t let up. It’s not necessarily affecting your pitches, but it’s a massive cramp in your hand that he couldn’t do any more with.”

Gausman has struggled in his fiurst three starts with the Cubs, with the right-hander sporting a 6.19 ERA. But he was one of the bigger pieces that this team landed at the trade deadline, and there is hope that he can turn things around.

2026 has been tough overall for Gausman, with him struggling to find consistency before the trade to Chicago. With the Toronto Blue Jays, Gausman posted a 4.38 ERA over 23 starts.

Thankfully, this injury to Gausman seems to be minor, with the Cubs dodging a bullet here. Chicago will give the right-hander whatever time he needs, but it seems that he may be able to may his next start as planned.

Will the Cubs Make the Playoffs?

The Cubs have been one of the better teams in baseball over the last few weeks, and it’s given them a ton of cushion in the National League wild-card standings. Chicago holds a multi-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres right now.

Currently, the Cubs hold a record of 74-53, with the team sitting in second place within the NL Central. But Chicago is only 4.5 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, giving them a chance to outright win the division.

For the Cubs, just getting to the playoffs this year isn’t enough. This team wants to win a World Series title, and with the moves made at the trade deadline, this group has confidence that they can go all the way.

Only time will tell how the year plays out for Chicago, but the Cubs are in a strong position right now.