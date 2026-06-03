Cubs May Have $177 Million Dansby Swanson Problem

The Chicago Cubs have had a solid start to 2026. Unfortunately, the team’s success hasn’t stretched to their everyday shortstop, Dansby Swanson.

Swanson, 32, has been atrocious on offense thus far. The former All-Star and World Series champion hasn’t been himself in the new season.

As a defense-first shortstop, he’s still produced 1.3 Baseball Reference WAR. His slick glove upkeeps production, but his OPS currently sits at a lowly .623.

In addition to his low OPS, he’s only hit seven home runs, stolen five bases, and has an OBP below .300.

Swanson currently sits below the Mendoza line, with an average of .183. Fastballs have had their way with the right-hander, and fans have started to notice.

MLB Reacts to Swanson’s Scuffling Start

Here’s what people are saying:

Prehension Athletics: “Dansby Swanson hit .151 with 1 HR in May and is now hitting .183 on the year….Dansby’s best offensive season was his last in Atlanta when he hit .277 with 25 HR’s….Every muscle contraction in and out of the box plays a role in what muscles will ultimately swing the bat….There is nobody in baseball that has a more unpredictable routine than Dansby…The next contracting muscle is always determined by the previous relaxed muscle…Controlling every last detail of the setup is the only way to control the mechanics of the swing. Watch how differently his left arm moves in each of these swings…”

Baseball Unstitched: “Has Dansby Swanson been bad this year at the plate? Yes. But also consider that outside of ’22 & ’23, this is basically who he’s been through April and May his entire career. We are more than likely going to see a guy who finishes 2026 with 20-22 HRs, hits’ .240-.250 and posts a 3-4 fWAR. If you’re the Cubs, is that really so bad? Dansby needs to get a little more upright and a bit more athletic in the box, but my guess is that he figures that out and gets himself going here in the next few weeks.”

CHGO Cubs: “By the Numbers–Dansby Swanson is stuck in the WORST Slump of his career. What should the Cubs do to get him out of it?”

Carson Wolf: “Dansby Swanson’s last 522 PA: .218/.298/.374 — 91 wRC+, .298 wOBA, .156 ISO, 24.7% K% | 9.8% BB%, 30.9% Whiff%, -9 Batter Run Value. Still a great defender, but at age 32 the bat appears to be declining. No wRC+ above 100 since 2023. Still owed $109M and under contract until 2030.”

104.3 The Score: “How do the Cubs help Dansby Swanson get out of his hitting funk? Could they start sitting him more often? @MLBBruceLevine weighs in.”

Brendan Miller: “Dansby Swanson has been bad. He’s batting .183 with 7 homers (81 wRC+). It feels similar to ’24, when thru June 1 he had a lower wRC+ (77). Both stretches were bad. This one is defined by fewer hits and 2024 by fewer walks. He’s a streaky hitter with a history of tough patches.”

The Cubs Need Swanson’s Bat

Even though history suggests Swanson is just a streaky hitter, this recent stretch has been prolonged.

Over his last 522 PAs, he’s recorded a 91 wRC+. This isn’t just a recent struggle; it’s been going on for a while.

With so much money being owed to the aging shortstop, he must turn things around. The Cubs are in win-now mode, and Swanson is making it harder to win right now.