Latest MLB Mock Has Cubs Landing Marlins’ Cy Young Winner

The Chicago Cubs have been one of MLB’s best teams in 2026. All they’re missing is Sandy Alcantara.

Although there’s no question that the team is talented, they’re anything but consistent.

Chi-Town has already produced two ten-game winning streaks and a ten-game losing streak, merely two months into the season.

If manager Craig Counsell wants to bring some stability ot his team, there’s one arm who would be a perfect fit.

The Cubs Should Trade For Sandy Alcantara

Chicago’s rotation has taken blow after blow throughout 2026.

Justin Steele, Matthew Boyd, Edward Cabrera, and Cade Horton are all currently shelved. That’s an entire rotation of production missing from the Baby Bear’s staff.

If there’s one thing they need, it’s quality innings.

Alcantara has become recognized for his longevity and ability to take over a game. Similar to the Cubs, he’s been inconsistent in recent seasons. But when he’s on, he can be nearly unhittable.

This season, Alcantara has a 4.66 ERA through 12 starts. The Cubs have already made a deal with the Marlins for a pitcher in the past, so familiarity is part of the equation.

Ben Verlander, in collaboration with Fan Duel Sportsbook, pitched the move in his “5 Moves To Make Right Now” post.

Baseball is taking notice of the Cubs’ inherent need for starting pitching.

MLB Reacts to Cubs’ Rotation

Here’s what people have been saying about the Cubs’ starters:

Roe Caulfield: “It’s the end of May and Ben Brown is, deservedly so, the Cubs best starting pitcher so far this season. I gotta hold my hands up and say that I didn’t think this would happen. I am filled with a ton of pride and excitement though for a Long Island kid making it in the bigs!”

Brendan Miller: “Entering the season, the Cubs pitchers projected as a bottom-third staff, even with Horton. Rest-of-season projections for pitchers remains poor as 6th worst. Pitching hasn’t been good, doesn’t project to be productive, and requires outperformance and development. Real concern.”

Brendan Miller: “This is how I see the Cubs’ pitching winning and competing into October: Trade acquisition (3 ERA), Shota, Boyd, Cabrera, Brown all 3.5-4 ERAs, Taillon, Assad, Wicks, Rea provide bulk to protect the bullpen. A playoff series would look like this: 1. Trade, 2. Shota + Brown/Taillon/Rea, 3. Boyd + Brown/Taillon/Rea, 4. Cabrera + Brown/Taillon/Rea. Relievers: Palencia, trade, 2-3 guys from the existing group excel. Offense: Seiya, Dansby don’t revert & offense meets expectations. That’s my definition of outperforming projections.”

Joey Batson: “Or you can just accept that we don’t have the horses and the season is a wash.”

The Cubs Are Turning Things Around

After a recent skid, Chicago trounced the archrival Cardinals in St. Louis tonight by a score of 6-1.

Pete Crow-Armstrong had a stellar game. Even sending a baseball 444ft into the ‘tarps off’ section while an ear-drowning chant of “Overrated!” rained down from Busch Stadium.

The Cubs got hot just in time to face St. Louis. Ian Happ has continued to kill the Cardinals, as has Seiya Suzuki, and the Cubbies are looking to take the series tomorrow.