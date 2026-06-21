The Cubs Have An All-Star Not Named Pete Crow-Armstrong Or Ian Happ

The Chicago Cubs have been up and down all season, but if it weren’t for Ben Brown, the year might already be a wash.

Brown, 26, was originally a Phillies draft product. He was selected in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB draft.

He made his debut against the Texas Rangers on March 30th, 2024. The right-hander tossed 1.2 innings and allowed six earned runs. It most certainly was a ‘welcome to The Show’ moment. Since then, however, he’s settled in remarkably.

In 2025, Brown was one of the worst pitchers in Major League Baseball. His -1.5 Baseball Reference WAR demonstrated his inability to execute and command his pitches. Brown still racked up strikeouts at 10.2 batters per nine, but the home run ball snake-bit his ERA.

This season, Brown is a different pitcher. Without his prowess in the rotation, the Cubs might as well have waved the white flag.

Ben Brown Should Be the Cubs’ All-Star

This season, Brown sports a dazzling 1.85 ERA through his first 20 games and eight starts.

At the beginning of the year, Brown was designated to work out of Chicago’s bullpen. An injury or two later, and he found himself twirling the pill to begin games. And since he’s been thrust into this new role, he’s dominated.

In Brown’s most recent start, he was quality. The right-hander pitched six innings of two-run ball against a formidable Blue Jays lineup, while striking out four. He led the way to a Cubs victory in the game and earned a win to set his record to 4-2 on the year.

The Cubs have a few candidates for this year’s midsummer classic.

Outfielder Ian Happ, who’s usually steady, has fastracked his season to All-Star production. The switch-hitter is slashing .228/.336/.471. Additionally, he’s already reached 1.8 WAR.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is the Cubs’ leading candidate for an All-Star nod. After a slow start offensively, some defense miscues, and an interesting interaction with a fan, PCA is back on track. His 4.6 WAR is among MLB’s best, and he’s just starting to hit.

Be that as it may, Brown should be Chicago’s representative in the All-Star Game. Happ and Crow-Armstrong may both be blocked by the stacked NL outfield pool. Currently, Juan Soto, James Wood, and Jordan Walker all have better arguments for tickets to the game.

However, on the pitching side, there aren’t many starters doing it better than Brown–and the fans are noticing.

Social Media Reacts to Brown’s Great Season

Here’s what people are saying:

Eric Cross: “Ben Brown has excelled as a starter so far. 8 GS, 42.1 IP, 1.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 6.7% BB, 25% K. #Cubs.”

Andrew DeCegile: “It is time to have a discussion about Ben Brown! In 2026: 68 IP, 1.85 ERA, 65 K : 19 BB. Knuckle-Curve continues to do most of the damage…what a break out!”

Nicho Roessler: “Ben Brown keeps doing the dang thing. 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 12 whiffs, 35% CSW. 1.85 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 20 games and 8 games as a starter. He has quickly become one of the better waiver-wire pickups of the season.”

Just Another Year Chicago Cubs: “BEN BROWN DESERVES TO BE AN ALL-STAR! Ben Brown has gone 66.2 IP without giving up a HR. (Unfortunately, he gave up one today.) But he still DOMINATED! 6 IP | 4 H | 2 ER | 0 BB | 4 K.”