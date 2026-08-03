BREAKING: Cubs Trading For 2.39 ERA Starter and Breakout Outfielder From Mets for Top Prospect

The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a deal to acquire right-handed starter Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the New York Mets, per Jon Heyman.

Heyman writes: “Holmes and Taylor to Cubs from Mets for Rojas pending medicals.”

Holmes, 33, is a former closer-turned-starter who has been nothing but nasty since his conversion.

This season, before he got injured, he posted a 2.39 ERA through 52.2 innings with 2.0 bWAR and a 1.10 WHIP.

Holmes may be the Cubs’ ace heading into the postseason, depending on how their injuries turn out down the stretch.

Taylor, 32, is the Mets’ center fielder and has been very underrated this season. His slash line of .241/.290/.503 has him at a .794 OPS and 16% above league average.

The Mets will receive infield prospect Jefferson Rojas from the Cubs, their number two prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Rojas has an .800 OPS at Double-A as a 21-year-old and could impact the Mets as early as next season, especially with the poor play of former top prospect Brett Baty.

As for the Cubs and Holmes, Chicago has acquired almost every pitcher imaginable and made an obvious pivot after a reported deal for Angels‘ Reid Detmers fell through. They now have a solid rotation.

The Cubs obviously see a window for competition, and they aren’t wasting any time going for the throat. Holmes will be a great add for their rotation, and will impact mostly October as he’s currently shelved.

MLB fans are going insane over the most recent trade.

Social Media Reacts to Mets/Cubs Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

Mark Feinsand: “The Clay Holmes market is active with two-plus hours left until the Trade Deadline. Among the teams interested are the Diamondbacks, Brewers, Padres, White Sox and Braves. With a wide-ranging market, the Mets could take him down to the wire.”

Michael Morino: “There’s a big kahuna for the Mets, Jefferson Rojas to the Mets for Tyrone Taylor and Clay Holmes. A clear top 100 prospect, even top 50 in many lists.”

Carson Wolf: “BREAKING: the Chicago Cubs are acquiring RHP Clay Holmes and OF Tyrone Taylor from the New York Mets, per @JonHeyman. They are sending No. 2 prospect Jefferson Rojas as the return. The deal is pending medicals.”

Jeff Passan: “The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-hander Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor from the New York Mets for infielder Jefferson Rojas, sources tell ESPN. The deal is pending medical review.”

Cubs Prospects: “This is a steep price, I’m not going to lie to you. Clay Holmes is basically everything the current pitching infrastructure likes in a dude, and Taylor patches a hole, no doubt about either one. Follow-up tweet about Jefferson Rojas, who I had as the Cubs #2 prospect. (1/2).”

Will Sammon: “The Cubs are acquiring Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor in a deal with the Mets, league source confirms. @JonHeyman 1st. Jefferson Rojas going back to Mets in deal.”

Anthony DiComo: “Source: the Mets are trading Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor to the Cubs for their No. 2 prospect, Jefferson Rojas.”