Cubs-Twins Trade Prediction Lands All-Star Starter in Chicago for Matt Shaw

The Chicago Cubs (4th place, NL Central) have become the forefront of MLB trade rumors this season, and it’s likely due to their desperation within the pitching staff. One name that has emerged as a top trade candidate, and perhaps could end up being the best starter moved, is the Twins’ starter, Joe Ryan.

Ryan, controllable for a couple of seasons, is putting together another quality season that might end up in an All-Star appearance, and Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently named Joe Ryan as a starting pitcher in MLB that could be on the trade block this summer:

“Joe Ryan is nothing if not consistent, working on a third consecutive season with an ERA of 3.20 to 3.60, a WHIP of 0.96 to 1.04 and a K/9 of almost exactly 10.0. Slightly more than 50 percent of his outings in those three seasons have been quality starts, and he pretty much always makes it through five innings.”

The next question, if the Cubs become buyers and try to target Joe Ryan, becomes how much would it take to acquire him?

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Detailing What a Cubs-Twins Trade for Joe Ryan Could Look Like?

Look, the Cubs’ pitching staff has let them down far too many times this season, and that’s the biggest reason they are steadily being linked to starters across MLB. There have been injuries, of course, but when you look at the Cubs’ starting staff and some of the statistics, it isn’t very promising, and Jed Hoyer needs to realize this team, as currently constructed, could miss the MLB playoffs altogether.

As for what a Joe Ryan-Cubs trade could look like, here is a three-player deal centered around Matt Shaw that might be able to complete a deal:

This proposed trade centers squarely around Matt Shaw, who has seen some productivity in parts of two seasons in MLB, but reports have indicated that the Cubs may be willing to part ways with Matt Shaw if it means they would land a front-line starter in return, which is exactly what this would be.

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Will the Cubs Trade Matt Shaw?

The reason this answer is being asked is that it feels like there is a higher chance that Matt Shaw gets traded from the Cubs than it is that Chicago lands Joe Ryan in a blockbuster trade.

As much as the Cubs need a starter like Joe Ryan, if the Twins didn’t offload him last trade deadline, it’s pretty clear they have every indication of keeping him on the roster.

And as far as Matt Shaw is concerned, he may have to adapt positions if he wants to see steady playing time with the Cubs, because all the infield positions are blocked by players getting paid a lot of money (Bregman, Hoerner, and Swanson).

Regardless, Cubs fans should be keeping an eye out for all the latest rumors and trade speculation across the league over the next couple of months, because it’s very plausible that Jed Hoyer could make a big splash at some point if things don’t turn around. Chicago is 7-20 since May 8.

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