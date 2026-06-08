Would a Tarik Skubal Trade to the Braves Make Sense?

“So, would it make sense to trade for Skubal? Well, first, the Tigers need to concede and officially become sellers. They sit at 27-39. The only teams to tally 27 or fewer wins through their first 66 games and make the playoffs were the 1914 Boston Braves, who swept the Philadelphia A’s in the World Series, and the 1981 Royals. Then, there’s that part where we have to see how Skubal fares once he returns from his NanoScope, the less invasive procedure to remove a loose body from his left elbow. He began a rehab assignment Sunday and could join Detroit’s rotation within a week.”

Given the fact that there might be several (8-10) suitors for Tarik Skubal, many of the teams would likely like to see Skubal make a handful of starts before they empty their farm system with offers to the Tigers for Skubal, which totally makes sense.

Bowman then brings up the good point of asking yourself (the Braves) if giving up at least two top 100 prospects is worth it for a rental like Skubal, and Atlanta is a team that isn’t likely to sign him in free agency. Atlanta has that in its farm system, but the future of the pipeline could be in jeopardy if Alex Anthopoulos sells his soul for two months of Skubal’s services.

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Atlanta Braves MLB Trade Deadline Outlook

It’s fair to assume that the Braves may want to consider adding another starting pitcher before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, but Atlanta’s starting staff has been amazing this season, and as it stands right now, the Braves have a strong 1-2 punch in Chris Sale and Bryce Elder.

Here’s what Mark Bowman wrote about the Braves’ potential needs at the deadline:

“Along with starting pitching, the Braves could look to further strengthen their bullpen and add a right-handed bat. It feels like it might be easier to get a right-handed hitter to play left field against lefties than it would be to get a shortstop, whose presence would allow Mauricio Dubon to continue playing left field when he’s not at short.”

As for the Tarik Skubal trade rumors, don’t expect those to go away until Tigers’ PBO Scott Harris announces to the media or public that there’s no chance they are trading away their two-time Cy Young southpaw ace.

Over 43.1 innings pitched this season, Skubal carries a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts and a FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) of 2.11.

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