Chicago Cubs Cut 2-Year MLB Player During Blue Jays Series

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off an 8-6 loss on Saturday.

Since the teams are tied up at 1-1, the winner of Sunday’s game will take the series.

Chicago Cubs Cut 2-Year MLB Player

During their series with the Blue Jays, the Cubs announced that they had designated Luis Peralta for assignment.

MLB.com wrote: “Chicago Cubs designated LHP Luis Peralta for assignment.”

Peralta did not appear in a game for the Cubs (he had been with their Triple-A affiliate).

Looking At Peralta

Peralta had spent the last two seasons playing for the Colorado Rockies.

Over 37 career games, the 25-year-old has gone 1-3 with a 6.03 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him.

The Cubs had acquired him off waivers in March.

Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network wrote (on May 3): “#Cubs today claimed LHP Luis Peralta off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs have had an up-and-down start to the 2026 season.

They are currently third-place team in the National League Central with a 40-37 record in 77 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 6-4 (and they are 23-17 in 40 games at Wrigley Field).

Following the Blue Jays, they will visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Monday night at Citi Field.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays come into Sunday as the third-place team in the American League East with a 38-39 record in 77 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 17-21 in 38 games on the road).

Following the Cubs, the Blue Jays will return home to host the Houston Astros on Monday night in Canada.