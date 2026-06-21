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Chicago Cubs Cut 2-Year MLB Player During Blue Jays Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 23: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off an 8-6 loss on Saturday.

Since the teams are tied up at 1-1, the winner of Sunday’s game will take the series.

Chicago Cubs Cut 2-Year MLB Player

GettyLuis Peralta #41 of the Colorado Rockies makes his major league debut as he pitches during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 24, 2024 in New York City.

During their series with the Blue Jays, the Cubs announced that they had designated Luis Peralta for assignment.

MLB.com wrote: “Chicago Cubs designated LHP Luis Peralta for assignment.”

Peralta did not appear in a game for the Cubs (he had been with their Triple-A affiliate).

Looking At Peralta

GettyRelief pitcher Luis Peralta #41 of the Colorado Rockies delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 3, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Peralta had spent the last two seasons playing for the Colorado Rockies.

Over 37 career games, the 25-year-old has gone 1-3 with a 6.03 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims him.

The Cubs had acquired him off waivers in March.

Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network wrote (on May 3): “#Cubs today claimed LHP Luis Peralta off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa.”

Cubs Right Now

GettyMatt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field on June 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs have had an up-and-down start to the 2026 season.

They are currently third-place team in the National League Central with a 40-37 record in 77 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 6-4 (and they are 23-17 in 40 games at Wrigley Field).

Following the Blue Jays, they will visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Monday night at Citi Field.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyMyles Straw #3 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts with Davis Schneider #36 after an out in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Blue Jays come into Sunday as the third-place team in the American League East with a 38-39 record in 77 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 17-21 in 38 games on the road).

Following the Cubs, the Blue Jays will return home to host the Houston Astros on Monday night in Canada.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Cut 2-Year MLB Player During Blue Jays Series

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