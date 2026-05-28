Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision For Pirates Series Finale

On Thursday evening, the Chicago Cubs will wrap up their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Cubs are coming off a 10-4 win on Wednesday.

Dansby Swanson (who has been struggling) finished with two hits, one walk, two runs and one stolen base.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 5/28 P. Crow-Armstrong CF N. Hoerner 2B M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF S. Suzuki RF M. Ballesteros DH M. Amaya C D. Swanson SS C. Rea SP”

Despite his strong day on Wednesday, Swanson remains at the bottom of the order for Thursday’s game.

The 2021 World Series Champion comes into the day batting .190 with 34 hits, seven home runs, 27 RBI’s, 32 runs and four stolen bases in 53 games this season.

He is in his fourth year with the Cubs.

Social Media Reacts To Swanson’s 2-Hit Game

Here’s what people were saying about Swanson:

@Odunzesburner: “Did I just witness history in Dansby Swanson getting a hit?”

@_Cowboy_Town: “Dansby Swanson singles the opposite way #Cubs”

@DOMISMONEY: “Bubba Chandler gives up back-to-back doubles to Cubs SS Dansby Swanson and CF Pete Crow-Armstrong That’s seven hits allowed for Chandler and Cubs retake the lead, 4-3″

@CubsWorld80: “Dansby Swanson 2-2 already?”

@CHItownHustla15: “We can safely say the #Cubs are en route to breaking their 10-game losing streak. Thanks to Ian Happ, PCA, Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 30-26 record in 56 games.

They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten games (and are 12-15 in 27 games on the road).

Yahoo Sports wrote (on Wednesday): “The Cubs win their first game since May 15, ending their longest losing streak since 2022. Chicago’s brutal stretch came after the team recorded two separate 10-game winning streak this season.”

Following the Pirates, the Cubs will visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.