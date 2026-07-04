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Cubs Cut Ties With 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Cardinals Game

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Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Bryse Wilson faces the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.
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Bryse Wilson's tenure with the Chicago Cubs lasts just one week.

The Chicago Cubs announced the signing of Jake Woodford. As the corresponding roster move, they’ve designated right-hander Bryse Wilson for assignment.

Wilson’s time in Chicago was very short. The right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies. However, he’s back on the waiver wire after two appearances with the Cubs.

Wilson had two lengthy appearances, totaling 133 pitches. He pitched mostly in mop-up duty. After 4.1 scoreless innings in his Cubs debut on June 28, he got roughed up for seven runs in a 17-1 blowout loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

With Wilson throwing 72 pitches in that game, he was going to be down multiple days. To bring in a fresher arm in Woodford, his roster spot became expendable.

The right-hander has bounced around the league, with the Cubs serving as his sixth organization since 2021. He began the year on a minor league deal with the Phillies before getting a two-inning relief appearance.

The Cubs will have seven days to either trade, release, or outright Wilson to the minor leagues. The right-hander has been outrighted before, so he can reject an outright assignment and become a free agent.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided in 11 seasons. Covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Cubs Cut Ties With 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Cardinals Game

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