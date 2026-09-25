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Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera News Before Red Sox Series

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Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs placed right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera on the family medical emergency list and reinstated right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell from the 15-day injured list.

From the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro on X: The Cubs today placed RHP Edward Cabrera on the Family Medical Emergency List and reinstated RHP Gavin Hollowell from the 15-day injured list.

Chicago Cubs Place Edward Cabrera on Family Medical Emergency List

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 30: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s currently unclear why Cabrera was placed on the family medical emergency list. This post will be updated if any information on the situation emerges.

The family medical emergency list allows a player to step away from their team for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven days due to a severe illness or death in the family, according to the Major League Baseball Player’s Association. It can also be used to extend time on the paternity list, which happened with the Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer earlier in the year.

Looking at Chicago Cubs RHP Edward Cabrera

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 15: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs looks on in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

Cabrera has missed much of the season due to injuries. He missed roughly two weeks early in the season with a right middle-finger blister.

Then, he missed nearly two months with a left hamstring strain.

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 30: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After just one appearance after returning from his hamstring injury in August, Cabrera landed on the IL again with a blister on the same finger as before.

The Cubs activated Cabrera from the IL on Sept. 12. He allowed five earned runs on five hits and four walks in four innings across three bullpen appearances after returning from the IL this month.

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 22: Edward Cabrera #30 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch during the eleventh inning the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images)

The Cubs acquired Cabrera from the Miami Marlins for outfielder Owen Caissie and infielders Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon over the winter. He is under contract through next season.

Cabrera has posted a 5.96 ERA with a 1.49 WHIP and 71 strikeouts over 80 innings with Chicago this season.

Miami Marlins v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 13: Edward Cabrera #27 of the Miami Marlins pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cabrera made his MLB debut with Miami in 2021.

In five seasons with the Marlins, Cabrera recorded a 4.07 ERA with 478 strikeouts over 431 2/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera News Before Red Sox Series

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