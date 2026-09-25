Chicago Cubs Announce Edward Cabrera News Before Red Sox Series

The Chicago Cubs placed right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera on the family medical emergency list and reinstated right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell from the 15-day injured list.

From the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro on X: The Cubs today placed RHP Edward Cabrera on the Family Medical Emergency List and reinstated RHP Gavin Hollowell from the 15-day injured list.

Chicago Cubs Place Edward Cabrera on Family Medical Emergency List

It’s currently unclear why Cabrera was placed on the family medical emergency list. This post will be updated if any information on the situation emerges.

The family medical emergency list allows a player to step away from their team for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven days due to a severe illness or death in the family, according to the Major League Baseball Player’s Association. It can also be used to extend time on the paternity list, which happened with the Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer earlier in the year.

Looking at Chicago Cubs RHP Edward Cabrera

Cabrera has missed much of the season due to injuries. He missed roughly two weeks early in the season with a right middle-finger blister.

Then, he missed nearly two months with a left hamstring strain.

After just one appearance after returning from his hamstring injury in August, Cabrera landed on the IL again with a blister on the same finger as before.

The Cubs activated Cabrera from the IL on Sept. 12. He allowed five earned runs on five hits and four walks in four innings across three bullpen appearances after returning from the IL this month.

The Cubs acquired Cabrera from the Miami Marlins for outfielder Owen Caissie and infielders Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon over the winter. He is under contract through next season.

Cabrera has posted a 5.96 ERA with a 1.49 WHIP and 71 strikeouts over 80 innings with Chicago this season.

Cabrera made his MLB debut with Miami in 2021.

In five seasons with the Marlins, Cabrera recorded a 4.07 ERA with 478 strikeouts over 431 2/3 innings.