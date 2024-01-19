Cubs Insider Shares Front Office View on Adding Josh Hader

As the Chicago Cubs continue to evaluate potential moves this offseason, president Jed Hoyer’s outlook on Josh Hader, the best relief pitcher on the market, has been released by the media.

“Josh Hader remains available via free agency, but unless his price in both dollars and years comes down significantly, it’s just not a move Hoyer that this front office will find value in,” according to Cubs insider Sahadev Sharma, reporting for The Athletic. “As Hoyer pointed out, he’s not a fan of multiyear deals to relievers and likes building through targeted, smart moves. Hader is at the extreme end of what Hoyer wants to avoid if possible.”

While fans might want to see the Cubs add Hader, an electric left-hander who is widely considered the best closer in all of baseball, this latest update from the front office suggests that won’t happen.

Here’s Why the Chicago Cubs Don’t ‘Find Value in’ Adding Josh Hader

As far as on-the-field production goes, nobody can deny that Hader is a highly-valuable asset for any team. In seven big league seasons, he’s pitched for a 2.50 ERA, 648 strikeouts and 165 saves, making five All-Star teams and earning Cy Young votes in the process.

Though his production dipped somewhat in 2022, he had a stellar 1.28 ERA last season and is now reportedly wants to become the highest-paid relief pitcher in history. That would mean surpassing the deal Edwin Díaz got from the New York Mets in 2022 for $102 million over five years.

But the prospect of committing so much to one of baseball’s more precarious positions is not something the Cubs appear to be interested in.

“They view that type of move as the final touch on a roster that’s fully built out,” per Sharma.The latest reports suggest Hader could find his desired deal with the Houston Astros, but nothing is official as of this writing.

What’s Next for the Chicago Cubs in Offseason?

Though they seem to be out on Hader, the Cubs are widely expected to make some more significant moves this offseason. Hoyer has indicated that the team would like to welcome back free-agent slugger Cody Bellinger. And first baseman Rhys Hoskins could be a forthcoming addition as well.

It also seems likely the Cubs will be seeking more bullpen help outside of Hader, even after adding Yency Almonte in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Robert Stephenson, Phil Maton, David Robertson and Ryne Stanek are all names to watch as the Cubs look for another high-leverage arm to pair with Adbert Alzolay and Julian Merryweather in the late innings,” Sharma reported.

It’s possible that a larger acquisition is still in the cards for the Cubs as well, particularly as ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that a “high-ranking evaluator” sees them as the team poised to make “the most impactful moves the rest of the off-season.”

Whether that means welcoming back Bellinger, adding Hoskins, bolstering bullpen depth or pulling off a surprise blockbuster for some of the bigger stars left on the market — like Blake Snell, Matt Chapman, Jordan Montgomery or others — remains to be seen.