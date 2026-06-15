Cubs Linked to Mets $8 Million Starter With Previous Ties to Counsell

The Chicago Cubs are in desperate need of starting pitching help at the trade deadline. One MLB insider has already identified one potential target that could give the Cubs’ rotation a boost. Jon Heyman links New York Mets Opening Day starter Freddy Peralta to Chicago.

“For Peralta, I like the Cubs,” said Heyman on MLB Central. “Craig Counsell, big fan of him from their Milwaukee days.”

As Heyman notes, the trade would reunite Peralta with his former manager in Milwaukee from 2018 to 2023.

For the Cubs, it gives them a significant rotation upgrade at a relatively affordable cost. Peralta has an $8 million salary for the 2026 season and has proven durability over the years. But his lower salary and reliability fit just about every contender, so the Mets will have a strong market if they intend to offload the right-hander.

Peralta, 30, isn’t having the best season entering free agency. In 15 starts, he’s 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 83 innings. His strikeout rate has dropped significantly this year, down nearly 6% compared to last season.

Why the Cubs Should Target Freddy Peralta

The Cubs are in a precarious situation with their starting rotation. They are missing three-fifths of their starting five on Opening Day and are struggling to field a healthy starting five.

They’ve already lost Cade Horton for the season, plus a significant chunk of 2027, as he’s rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Matthew Boyd is nearing a return, depending on how he progresses this week. Jameson Taillon is out until the All-Star break with a hamstring strain, although he wasn’t necessarily effective when healthy.

The injuries have forced the Cubs to tap deep into their depth. Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad have started games for Chicago this season. Assad is currently in their rotation and has provided two solid starts in a row.

The rotation hasn’t been completely doom and gloom. Ben Brown has stepped up with all the injuries and provided Chicago with some quality starts. In his last seven starts, he’s pitched to a 1.49 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 11 walks over 36.2 innings. The Cubs have a 5-2 record in those starts.

The Cubs need a reliable veteran starter at the top of their rotation. While Peralta isn’t having the type of platform season he’d like entering free agency, he gives Chicago someone whom they can count on. They enter play on June 15 with a 37-35 record and one game back of a postseason spot.

Where Freddy Peralta Fits the Cubs Rotation

Freddy Peralta gives the Cubs a reliable starter down the stretch and for the postseason. He would displace either Javier Assad or Colin Rea from the rotation. Either pitcher likely gets moved to the bullpen, although Assad can be optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

By the time the Cubs swing a deal for Peralta, they should have Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon back. Given Taillon’s struggles, Chicago faces a decision whether to put him back in the rotation or just eat the remainder of his contract. The right-hander is on a $18 million salary for 2026, the final season of a four-year contract signed before 2023.

In this setup, the starting five for the Cubs would be Freddy Peralta, Shota Imanaga, Edward Cabrera, Ben Brown, and Matthew Boyd. The hope is this starting five is enough to get them into the postseason for the second straight year.