Cubs’ Lineup Faces Shakeup Ahead of Astros Matchup

The Chicago Cubs are gearing up for their next matchup against the Houston Astros, scheduled to kick off at 2:20 p.m. ET on May 23. This time around, things are going to look a bit different.

The Cubs got off on the wrong foot yesterday after facing a 4-2 loss to the Astros at Wrigley Field, but now is an opportunity to turn the series around and gain traction. However, doing so will be no easy feat.

When news erupted that infielder Nicky Lopez had been DFA’d and outfielder Kevin Alcántara had been recalled, it seemed inevitable that the ballclub would experience a dramatic shakeup in its lineup.

As expected, significant changes occurred, and now the ballclub is entering its next game with a new look.

Cubs Announce New Lineup for the Upcoming Game

As announced by the franchise, elite slugger Pete Crow-Armstrong will be first in the lineup for Saturday’s matchup, and Nico Hoerner will be moving to the No. 4 slot. Ian Happ will have a day off.

The complete lineup is as follows:

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF) Alex Bregman (3B) Michael Busch (1B) Nico Hoerner (2B) Michael Conforto (LF) Seiya Suzuki (RF) Moisés Ballesteros (DH) Miguel Amaya (C) Dansby Swanson (SS)

Right-hander Colin Rea will serve as the starting pitcher for Chicago. He carries a 4.98 ERA and 40 strikeouts across 47.0 innings pitched through 10 games, seven of which he started.

A shakeup was to be expected ahead of the first pitch, and fans should be eager to watch how the game plays out with the new order.

Cubs Need an Offensive Boost

Chicago has been sputtering on offense over the past few weeks, and now they’re looking for an opportunity to ignite at the plate. Welcoming this change opens the door for the Cubs to start building momentum.

Happ was clearly in dire need of a rest day, and his absence now allows 33-year-old Conforto to slide into the fifth slot. Hoerner slipped down to fourth to support the middle.

Anticipation is quite high for this particular lineup. Bottom line, the Cubs need to see major improvements on offense, and perhaps this change could be the answer to their problem.

Crow-Armstrong “PCA” will lead the pack at the top of the order. The 24-year-old brings impressive speed, and hopes are held high that he’ll tap into that this afternoon.

He is slashing .228/.311/.375 with a .686 OPS and six homers through 51 games. This isn’t his best stat line throughout his time in the Majors, but perhaps this will be a turning point for him.

Swanson is another prime example of a player who needs to see a spark on offense. He currently owns a slash line of.187/.289/.349 with a .638 OPS and just seven home runs through his 49 games this season, but it’s evident that he’s not alone when it comes to a dip in offense.

Overall, this has been an underwhelming campaign for Chicago’s offensive unit.

They sit in the middle of the NL Central standings at 29-22 overall. They’ve edged out the Cincinnati Reds (26-24) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-25), but they could easily lose their slot in the division if they don’t start heating their bats.