Chicago Cubs Announced Kevin Alcantara News Before Astros Game

The Chicago Cubs are clearly going with a full youth movement. Chicago recalled Pedro Ramirez from the minors yesterday in the wake of Matt Shaw heading to the Injured List, and now the Cubbies are making another big decision with a top prospect for a second consecutive day.

Chicago is taking on the Houston Astros in a three-game set, and the Cubs desperately need a win, as they’re 2-8 in their last 10 games. The Astros defeated the Cubs 4-2 in the first game on Friday.

As for the Cubs making another big decision with one of their top prospects, it appears that Kevin Alcantara ‘The Jaguar’ is being recalled today to make his season debut. Alcantara’s numbers have become undeniable in Triple-A.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Announce Matt Shaw News Before Astros Series

Chicago Cubs Planning to Recall Kevin Alcantara

There haven’t been official reports or an announcement from the Chicago Cubs, but boots on the ground reporters who follow the Cubs have the scoop, and have seen Alcantara walking into Wrigley Field Saturday morning.

BleacherNation.com’s Michael Cerami explains the impact of Kevin Alcantara being spotted at Wrigley Field:

“It’s tough to know what to make of this call-up just yet, as the corresponding roster move has not yet been identified. Is someone hurt? Is that injury real or phantom? Is Pedro Ramirez going immediately back down without playing a game? Is Moises Ballesteros headed back to Triple-A, where he can get more regular playing time? Etc.”

This comes on the heels of manager Craig Counsell saying that there will be lineup changes soon.

@MLBBruceLevine writes: “Cubs Kevin Alcantara walking into Wrigley”

@Michael_Cerami wrote (again via X): “Kevin Alcantara (a.k.a. The Jaguar) is being called up to the Chicago Cubs. A spark for the starting lineup? Maybe. The homers are real, but so are the strikeouts. Either way, it’s something to shake things up.”

Alcantara spent a brief period of time with the Cubs last season, so this isn’t his MLB debut, but ‘The Jaguar’ may be seeing an extended runway at the big league level this go around.

More on Cubs’ Top Prospect Kevin Alcantara

According to the Chicago Cubs ‘prospect page’ on MLB.com, Kevin Alcantara is the fifth-ranked prospect in the organization.

He played in 10 games with the Cubs last season, and batted .364, but didn’t record an XBH.

This season in the Minors, Kevin Alcantara has 15 home runs across 41 games, and is slugging .567 in 157 at-bats. That’s a jolt that the Cubs’ lineup could use right now. He’s a 23-year-old prospect out of the Dominican Republic, and here’s part of his prospect bio:

“Alcántara possesses a rare combination of size and athleticism, and while he’s slow out of the batter’s box, he features plus speed once he accelerates. He could become at least a 20/20 player if he looked to steal more bases and he covers wide swaths of ground in center field. He won’t play center with Pete Crow-Armstrong in Chicago, but his solid arm strength will make him an asset in right field.”