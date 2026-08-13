MLB World Reacts to Alex Bregman’s Performance in Cubs-Nationals Game

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 6: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates hitting his game-tying two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field on August 6, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
Update: The Cubs won 12-6 on Wednesday, and Alex Bregman is RED HOT since the All-Star break.
The Cubs are putting the league on notice with their potent offense, and it was on full display Wednesday night, as Alex Bregman enjoyed his BREAKOUT performance with the Cubs this season. Chicago is 71-50.
Let’s get into some of the reactions. Bregman’s full stat line: 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, 2 BB, 7 RBI, 3 HR. That should be good enough to boost Bregman’s bWAR by a good chunk.
Cubs’ Alex Bregman Hits 3 Homers vs. Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 11: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park on August 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Alex Bregman is having himself a NIGHT in the Nation’s Capital.
He hit three home runs in consecutive plate appearances on Wednesday evening.
He has 3 home runs and 7 RBI against the Nationals in the second game of the Cubs series with the Nats.
@Cubs wrote: “ALEX BREGMAN THREE-HOMER NIGHT. WE REPEAT, ALEX BREGMAN THREE-HOMER NIGHT.”
Over his last six games, Bregman has five home runs and 16 RBI. He could be heating up at the right time, as the Cubs will likely be 3.0 games behind the Brewers for first place in the NL Central on Thursday morning.
@ckamka: “Alex Bregman: only Cub 1900-present with 3+ HR & Multiple walks in a game.”
@LucianaSierra06: “Alex Bregman is gonna mess around and end up with the same numbers he always ends up with. While this journey has been beyond annoying, you gotta give him credit. He’s been awesome since the first week of July”
Alex Bregman had notably struggled to start the season in his first year with the club.
@TheBlogfines wrote: “Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson, and Seiya Suzuki are all tied for 26th in position player fWAR at 3.2. Bregman is up to a 113 wRC+ and .758 OPS, which might not sound like anything special, but has been a wild leap after how it looked for a few months.”
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 6: Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs hits a game-tying two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field on August 6, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)
With his three-homer performance, Bregman has 16 home runs on the season now, and his 7 RBI on Wednesday give him 71 total for the season. His OPS+ is going to increase come Thursday morning after reaching base five times on Wednesday and clubbing a few home runs.
Alex Bregman is an everyday player for Chicago, and it was only a matter of time before he put it all together on offense.
The Chicago Cubs are ROLLING in MLB right now.Update: The Cubs won 12-6 on Wednesday, and Alex Bregman is RED HOT since the All-Star break. The Cubs are putting the league on notice with their potent offense, and it was on full display Wednesday night, as Alex Bregman enjoyed his BREAKOUT performance with the Cubs this […]
MLB World Reacts to Alex Bregman’s Performance in Cubs-Nationals Game