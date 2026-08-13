MLB World Reacts to Alex Bregman’s Performance in Cubs-Nationals Game

The Chicago Cubs are ROLLING in MLB right now.

Update: The Cubs won 12-6 on Wednesday, and Alex Bregman is RED HOT since the All-Star break.

The Cubs are putting the league on notice with their potent offense, and it was on full display Wednesday night, as Alex Bregman enjoyed his BREAKOUT performance with the Cubs this season. Chicago is 71-50.

Let’s get into some of the reactions. Bregman’s full stat line: 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, 2 BB, 7 RBI, 3 HR. That should be good enough to boost Bregman’s bWAR by a good chunk.

Cubs’ Alex Bregman Hits 3 Homers vs. Nationals

Alex Bregman is having himself a NIGHT in the Nation’s Capital.

He hit three home runs in consecutive plate appearances on Wednesday evening.

He has 3 home runs and 7 RBI against the Nationals in the second game of the Cubs series with the Nats.

Here’s what people are saying:

ALEX BREGMAN AGAIN 3 HR7 RBIpic.twitter.com/ZG97ENyMGO https://t.co/ztUXhQ2DHE — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 13, 2026

@Cubs wrote: “ALEX BREGMAN THREE-HOMER NIGHT. WE REPEAT, ALEX BREGMAN THREE-HOMER NIGHT.”

Over his last six games, Bregman has five home runs and 16 RBI. He could be heating up at the right time, as the Cubs will likely be 3.0 games behind the Brewers for first place in the NL Central on Thursday morning.

@ckamka: “Alex Bregman: only Cub 1900-present with 3+ HR & Multiple walks in a game.”

@LucianaSierra06: “Alex Bregman is gonna mess around and end up with the same numbers he always ends up with. While this journey has been beyond annoying, you gotta give him credit. He’s been awesome since the first week of July”

Alex Bregman had notably struggled to start the season in his first year with the club.

@TheBlogfines wrote : “Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson , and Seiya Suzuki are all tied for 26th in position player fWAR at 3.2. Bregman is up to a 113 wRC+ and .758 OPS, which might not sound like anything special, but has been a wild leap after how it looked for a few months.”

Taking a Glance at Alex Bregman’s 2026 Thus Far

With his three-homer performance, Bregman has 16 home runs on the season now, and his 7 RBI on Wednesday give him 71 total for the season. His OPS+ is going to increase come Thursday morning after reaching base five times on Wednesday and clubbing a few home runs.

Alex Bregman is an everyday player for Chicago, and it was only a matter of time before he put it all together on offense.

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