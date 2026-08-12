Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Teoscar Hernández Decision Before Royals Series Finale

As the Los Angeles Dodgers go for the sweep over the Kansas City Royals, they have revealed their lineup for 8/12.

With the Royals going with Daniel Lynch IV as their starter, that has prompted a few changes by manager Dave Roberts.

One notable change includes Teoscar Hernández, who was not in the lineup on Tuesday. Los Angeles is rolling with Eric Lauer as its starter for the series finale on Wednesday.

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Teoscar Hernández Back in Dodgers Order on Wednesday

Following the Dodgers lineup release for Wednesday’s series finale, it’s a notable decision by Roberts to put Teoscar Hernández back in the order, as he is batting seventh.

Despite being out of the Dodgers ‘ lineup on Tuesday, Teoscar Hernández still had an impact on the Dodgers’ win with an RBI double in the seventh inning.

Lynch IV is a LHP, so it’s a favorable matchup for Hernández. Other notables from the lineup include Tommy Edman out of the order, which is a surprise; Tucker batting fourth, which is also a surprise; and Andy Pages back to his normal 2-hole duties.

Here is the full Dodgers order for 8/12, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 8/12: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B K. Tucker RF M. Betts SS M. Muncy 3B T. Hernández LF H. Feduccia C M. Rojas 2B E. Lauer SP”

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Manager Dave Roberts has been a lot more intentional with his lineup decisions lately, but Teo still remains a part of the regular fold in the Dodgers outfield.

He’s played in 85 games this season, and it will be interesting to see if Roberts continues to ‘reduce’ his playing time amid a season-long slump.

Teoscar Hernández has batted .250 across 296 at-bats this season, but has a bWAR of just 0.2, and 11 home runs, 13 doubles, and an OPS+ of 99.

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