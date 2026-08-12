Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 3-Year MLB Player Before Royals Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are making another roster shuffle during their series with the Kansas City Royals.

LA has won the first two games against the Royals and is going for the sweep on Wednesday with Eric Lauer on the mound.

Before the Royals game, the Dodgers announced that 3-year pitcher Seth Halvorsen, who was acquired by the Dodgers via trade in July, is being optioned to the minors.

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Seth Halvorsen Optioned to Minors

Seth Halvorsen’s time with the Dodgers big-league club was very short-lived, as he was just recalled a couple of days ago, but now heads back down to the minors as a corresponding move to Landon Knack being called up.

The Dodgers X account wrote (on 8/12): “The Dodgers recalled RHP Landon Knack and optioned RHP Seth Halvorsen.”

Halvorsen pitched just one inning, and it was a scoreless frame on Tuesday evening. He’s logged a total of 20 innings this season, split between the Dodgers and Rockies.

Seth Halvorsen, 26, is a very promising, lively arm, and will likely see another opportunity at the MLB level this season, when the Dodgers need another fresh arm in their bullpen.

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Seth Halvorsen’s MLB Career Thus Far

Across three MLB seasons, Halvorsen has logged a total of 72 innings, and carries an ERA of 4.25 with 66 strikeouts.

He made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2024.

In 2025, Halvorsen pitched 39.2 innings with Colorado and posted an ERA of 4.99.

The Rockies drafted Halvorsen in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB draft, and he swiftly made his way through the minors.

As for Landon Knack being the corresponding move, Knack has pitched five innings this season and allowed five earned runs in that sample size. He has not pitched since July 20.

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