Chicago Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Joins Elite History With Homer Against Marlins

While facing the Miami Marlins on Sunday, Chicago Cubs‘ Pete Crow-Armstrong smacked his 40th home run this season.

As reported by Jesse Rogers of ESPN (via X), he has now been tabbed as only the second left-handed hitter in franchise history to reach the 40-homer milestone in a single season.

Chicago Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong’s MLB Career

At just 24 years old, Crow-Armstrong has become a notable name in the Major Leagues.

The New York Mets selected him 19th overall in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft. However, he made his debut with the Cubs in September 2023 after the Mets traded him to Chicago in exchange for Javier Báez, Trevor Williams and cash.

He is now in his fourth season with the Cubs and is currently slashing .280/.375/.573 with a career-high .948 OPS and 40 homers through 144 games.

Along the way, he’s registered 28 doubles, seven triples and 96 RBIs.

In his career, he owns 81 homers.

Despite his glowing stat sheet, he maintains a humble approach to baseball.

“I’m here because I’m a part of something bigger than me,” he said, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “I’ve found that everything that I do is usually for other people when it comes to why I play this game. You always get asked about stuff that happened physically on the field, or whatever it is you guys want to report, but I don’t have that much to say about hittin’ baseballs. It’s easier to talk about the bigger picture when you’re playing a team sport.”

Crow-Armstrong is truly becoming one of the primary faces of modern baseball, but he’s certainly the face of the Cubs at this point.

Snapshot of Where Chicago Stands As the Postseason Nears

As usual, the regular season arrived quickly and flew right by. We’re now approaching the chaotic postseason.

For the Cubs, the work is far from over.

Their 81-62 overall record places them second in the NL Central, but the gap between them and the Milwaukee Brewers (88-55) is daunting.

The Brewers lead all of baseball, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers (85-57), the Tampa Bay Rays (85-57) and the Atlanta Braves (84-58).

As for the Cubs, they are sixth overall, just barely behind the New York Yankees (81-61).

They’re in a decent position, but the competition up top is as hot as ever.

As Chicago wraps up its series against the Marlins, they will then head to American Family Field to face Milwaukee.

As division rivals, tensions are already there. But factor in the Brewers’ sheer dominance this year, and pulling off an upset could change the game for the Cubs.

Ahead of the series, FanGraphs gives Chicago a 1.5% chance of winning their division, a 99.9% chance of making the playoffs and a 5.1% chance of winning the World Series this year.

The clock is ticking, and competition is only heating up across the Major Leagues from here. The next few weeks will be telling.