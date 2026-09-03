Chicago Cubs Pitcher Goes Viral for Dugout Outburst in Brewers Game

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in perhaps their most important series on Wednesday evening.

The Brew Crew won by a score of 9-5 on Wednesday, and now control a 2-1 lead in the series, and have further extended their division lead over the Cubbies.

It’s understandable why Cubs pitchers may be upset after the game, but one pitcher in particular is going viral for his dugout outburst in the game.

More MLB on Heavy: Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Snapped Career-Long Drought in Cardinals Game

Cubs’ Trent Thornton Goes Viral for Dugout Outburst

Chicago Cubs pitcher Trent Thornton was visibly frustrated after his outing in the Brewers game on Wednesday:

Listen to the video if you will, but it does feature a NSFW by Thornton.

Here is what people were saying about the Thornton outburst:

@KashwrapSupreme: “He covered his mouth, but im assuming Thornton said something along the lines of “Drats! I could have done better!”

Thornton pitched 0.2 IP on Wednesday, and struck out the two batters he got out, but also gave up two hits.

@natefromnatick: “Thank you Trent Thornton for taking the attention from the other video”

@Cubs_Daily1: “You know, this is exactly what this bullpen needs right now. Love this from Trent.”

Even the main @Underdog account was poking fun at Thornton’s blowup with a fantasy football joke.