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Chicago Cubs Pitcher Goes Viral for Dugout Outburst in Brewers Game

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Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 30: Trent Thornton #49 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in perhaps their most important series on Wednesday evening.

The Brew Crew won by a score of 9-5 on Wednesday, and now control a 2-1 lead in the series, and have further extended their division lead over the Cubbies.

It’s understandable why Cubs pitchers may be upset after the game, but one pitcher in particular is going viral for his dugout outburst in the game.

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Cubs’ Trent Thornton Goes Viral for Dugout Outburst

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Trent Thornton #49 of the Chicago Cubs reacts against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Trent Thornton was visibly frustrated after his outing in the Brewers game on Wednesday:

Listen to the video if you will, but it does feature a NSFW by Thornton.

Here is what people were saying about the Thornton outburst:

@KashwrapSupreme: “He covered his mouth, but im assuming Thornton said something along the lines of “Drats! I could have done better!”
Thornton pitched 0.2 IP on Wednesday, and struck out the two batters he got out, but also gave up two hits.
@natefromnatick: “Thank you Trent Thornton for taking the attention from the other video”
@Cubs_Daily1: “You know, this is exactly what this bullpen needs right now. Love this from Trent.”
Even the main @Underdog account was poking fun at Thornton’s blowup with a fantasy football joke.
“POV: Parker Washington gets drafted one spot before you:
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Taking a Look at Trent Thornton’s 2026 Season/Career

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 19: Trent Thornton #49 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Trent Thornton is an 8-year MLB veteran pitcher who has spent his entire 2026 campaign with the Chicago Cubs.

Over 44+ IP in 2026, Thornton carries an ERA of 3.45 with three saves and 26 strikeouts.

By ERA+ standards, Thornton’s mark of 122 makes him an above-average pitcher in MLB this season.

He’s also pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners in his career.

Across 445.1 IP, Trent Thornton carries a lifetime ERA of 4.28 with 405 strikeouts.

It’s a lighthearted, emotional moment for Thornton and the Cubs, but it shows that he is a very intense reliever and wants the best for himself and the team.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Chicago Cubs Pitcher Goes Viral for Dugout Outburst in Brewers Game

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