The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in perhaps their most important series on Wednesday evening.
The Brew Crew won by a score of 9-5 on Wednesday, and now control a 2-1 lead in the series, and have further extended their division lead over the Cubbies.
It’s understandable why Cubs pitchers may be upset after the game, but one pitcher in particular is going viral for his dugout outburst in the game.
More MLB on Heavy: Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Snapped Career-Long Drought in Cardinals Game
Cubs’ Trent Thornton Goes Viral for Dugout Outburst
Chicago Cubs pitcher Trent Thornton was visibly frustrated after his outing in the Brewers game on Wednesday:
Listen to the video if you will, but it does feature a NSFW by Thornton.
Here is what people were saying about the Thornton outburst:
Taking a Look at Trent Thornton’s 2026 Season/Career
Trent Thornton is an 8-year MLB veteran pitcher who has spent his entire 2026 campaign with the Chicago Cubs.
Over 44+ IP in 2026, Thornton carries an ERA of 3.45 with three saves and 26 strikeouts.
By ERA+ standards, Thornton’s mark of 122 makes him an above-average pitcher in MLB this season.
He’s also pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners in his career.
Across 445.1 IP, Trent Thornton carries a lifetime ERA of 4.28 with 405 strikeouts.
It’s a lighthearted, emotional moment for Thornton and the Cubs, but it shows that he is a very intense reliever and wants the best for himself and the team.
More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Make Ben Rice Announcement During Angels Series
Chicago Cubs Pitcher Goes Viral for Dugout Outburst in Brewers Game