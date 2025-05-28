Pete Crow-Armstrong Ready To Prove MVP Ranking Amid Cubs’ Streak

The Chicago Cubs are on a three-game win streak and sit atop the NL Central at 34-21, after finishing the job in 11 innings against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

As the 2025 MLB season powers into its second half, a new name is turning heads in the National League MVP race, according to Tuesday’s ESPN rankings. Pete Crow-Armstrong emerges as a surprise contender, posting an OPS around .850 with nine home runs and swiping 12 bases.

While superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr. trail closely behind in the award race, the Cubs’ dynamic center fielder is quietly piecing together a breakout season worthy of league-wide consideration.

At just 23 years old, Crow-Armstrong has blossomed into one of the most complete players in the league—and he’s doing it all while helping lead the Cubs to playoff contention.

Elite Defense Driving MVP Case

Crow-Armstrong’s glove has never been in question. Even during his early stints in the majors, his elite defense stood out. In 2025, that skillset has only sharpened.

He ranks among the National League leaders in both Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and Outs Above Average (OAA), per ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle.

Defense might not always be a major factor in the case, but for voters who value total impact, Crow-Armstrong’s defensive value bolsters his MVP resume.

What’s pushed Crow-Armstrong into contention isn’t just the defense—it’s how much his bat has matured.

“I’m surprised at the homers,” Crow-Armstrong said recently. “But I’m proud that I’ve helped impact this team even when the bat wasn’t hot.”

That mindset—steady, and team-first—has defined his season. He’s a constant threat to steal, take extra bases, and score from first on a double. His 12-for-14 stolen base mark this year adds to his growing reputation as one of the smartest and fastest runners in the league.

According to FanGraphs’ BsR metric, his overall base running value ranks near the top of the National League, helping to further elevate his all-around credentials.

Key Contributor in Cubs’ Playoff Push

Winning MVP honors is about more than padding individual stats—it’s about value to a winning team. And the Cubs, once considered a fringe contender, are leading the NL Central and cruising in Wild Card races.

Crow-Armstrong’s emergence as a spark plug for the Cubs has been undeniable. He energizes the dugout and steps up in clutch moments. Not to mention, his Superman-esque aura toward the fanbase. Every time he runs out to center field at Wrigley, chants of “PCA!” ring out from the bleachers.

That fan connection only amplifies his impact—and helps build the narrative that supports a NL MVP campaign.

If he maintains this trajectory, Crow-Armstrong may soon go from underdog to MVP, and potentially the most exciting name in baseball this season.