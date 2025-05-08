Why Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Cubs’ Young Star

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is quickly becoming a fan favorite at Wrigley Field, and it’s having an unbelievable effect.

Every time he runs onto the field, fans chant his nickname, “PCA, PCA, PCA,” and he embraces the energy and rapport that he feels with the crowd.

In his age-23 campaign, the impact stemming from his defensive skills, elusive base running, and reliable hitting has been a tremendous boost for the club.

But his confidence didn’t form overnight.

When Crow-Armstrong joined the Cubs in 2023, he was mild-mannered and unsure of his role. He relied on pure athleticism to steal bases, and his plate discipline was a work-in-progress.

But with the help of teammates like Ian Happ, who taught him early on the massive impact of Chicago’s fanbase, Crow-Armstrong quickly began to relax, be himself, and just be in the moment with the Wrigley faithful.

That advice has certainly paid off, all around.

Fast forward to 2025, having his best season — sitting amongst the league in home runs (9) and stolen bases (12) — PCA is basking in the support from the fans.

Not only is it changing his game, but also the entire way that he carries himself — before, and after innings.

“Everybody’s encouraged me to build a little relationship with my people in the outfield, and that’s all I’ve tried doing before the game and, you know, it’s just the coolest s—,” he said, per The Athletic’s Jon Greenberg.

On Tuesday, during the Cubs’ matchup with the San Francisco Giants, it was another example of just how much his star power has spread throughout the stadium.

Especially from the centerfield bleachers.

“The jerseys is kind of when I’m like, wow,” he said. “Because I’m seeing 52 out there, I’m seeing 4 out there, and that’s the freaking coolest thing ever.”

He’s also learning fast. He’s quickly finding what it takes to be a veteran, and continues to follow the right habits.

Stealing 27-of-30 bases in 2024; 12-of-14 this season has been an incredible feat. That said, PCA has been most impressed with a familiar area of his game: His slugging power.

“I’m surprised at the homers,” he said. “I’m also surprised I got 30 punchies already. So like, you know, that’s frustrating. I’m just proud of myself that I have helped impact (the team) in some shape or form. And I’m, honestly, I’m mostly proud of the production I was giving when I wasn’t hitting.”

The Cubs are rolling along as serious contenders out of the NL Central, and Crow-Armstrong’s growth has played a key part in the success.

He’s already established the golden rule of playing in Chicago, which is developing a strong relationship with the loyal and passionate fans.

They love their sports, they love their baseball, and PCA has taken that in with utmost grace.