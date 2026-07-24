Chicago Cubs Veteran Pitcher Elects MLB Free Agency During Pirates Series

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game weekend set, which has NL Central implications.

If the Cubs win on Friday, they have a chance to cut the Brewers‘ division lead to six games.

During the Pirates series, a Chicago Cubs veteran pitcher who was recently cut by the team has made a notable decision on his future.

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Drew Pomeranz Elects MLB Free Agency

Earlier this week, the Chicago Cubs decided to designate Drew Pomeranz for assignment. He was cut by the team on July 20.

On July 23, Pomeranz was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa. However, due to the fact that Pomeranz has been outrighted before, he had the option to reject that minor league assignment, which he has done in favor of MLB free agency.

His MLB transactions page indicates (on July 24) he is now officially an MLB free agent:

“LHP Drew Pomeranz elected free agency.”

Pomeranz can now sign with any MLB team that will accept his services. A minor league deal is the most likely, given Pomeranz’s level of success this season.

Drew Pomeranz, 37, has pitched in parts of 13 MLB seasons.

In 2026, he has split time with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels. The Angels released him about a month ago. Over 5.2 innings pitched with the Cubbies this season, he’s allowed five earned runs and struck out just one batter.

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Drew Pomeranz’s MLB Career/What’s Next?

As for what’s next for Drew Pomeranz, again, he’s eligible to sign with any MLB team, but he might also decide that it’s time to hang it up.

Across 29 innings pitched this season, he carries an ERA of 5.59, and his stuff just doesn’t have enough swing and miss in it anymore for many MLB teams to be chomping at the bit to sign him.

However, Pomeranz has certainly put together a pretty quality career. Over 937 total innings pitched across 13 big-league seasons with eight different teams, he holds a career ERA of 3.87 with 957 strikeouts. He was once an MLB All-Star in 2016.

As for his time with the Cubbies, he tallied 55+ innings over two seasons (49.2 innings last season), and he’s boasted a 2.77 ERA with the club.

Another option for Pomeranz could certainly be returning to the Cubs on a Minors deal.

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