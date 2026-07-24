New York Yankees Announce Intriguing Paul Goldschmidt Decision Before Phillies Game

The New York Yankees schedule is rolling right along in Major League Baseball, and their trip to Pennsylvania continues with a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies, which is one of the best matchups on the MLB slate this weekend.

Ahead of the Phillies series opener, as they always do, New York revealed their lineup ahead of the game. With Jesus Luzardo taking the ball for game one of the series, that prompted an intriguing lineup decision with Paul Goldschmidt.

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Paul Goldschmidt Batting Leadoff on Friday

In a rare move by manager Aaron Boone, Paul Goldschmidt is batting leadoff for Friday’s series opener against the Phillies.

Trent Grisham, who is batting seventh in the Yankees order on Friday, has hit leadoff for the past 6+ games.

Here is the full Yankees batting order, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Yankees 7/24: “P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS T. Grisham CF J. Caballero 2B A. Sánchez C C. Schlittler SP”

Some other notable things from the lineup drop: Anthony Volpe is in the lineup batting sixth, and Jose Caballero is playing second base.

Ali Sanchez gets a rare start and will form a battery with Cam Schlittler.

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Paul Goldschmidt’s 2026 Season Thus Far

It’s been an up-and-down season for Paul Goldschmidt this year, but with Aaron Judge out, the Yankees can’t just expect for Goldy to return to his MVP form.

All things considered, Paul Goldschmidt has still been one of the best hitters in the Yankees order, and the fact he plays almost every day is a huge plus.

He’s batted .255 across 255 at-bats this season with 15 home runs, 42 RBI, and an OPS+ of 113.

Currently, the Yankees are just 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East. It should be a highly entertaining finish to the 2026 regular season.