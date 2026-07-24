Cubs Trade Prediction Swaps Kevin Alcantara for Mariners’ 3.16 ERA Starter

The Chicago Cubs figure to be very active at this year’s MLB trade deadline. They are seven games out of first place in the NL Central, but still hold a firm position in the NL Wild Card standings.

Ahead of the trade deadline, the obvious item of need for the Cubbies is starting rotation help, and a recent report indicates that the Seattle Mariners may be willing to part ways with SP Emerson Hancock.

Let’s look at what a potential deal between the Mariners and Cubs could look like for Hancock, which includes Kevin Alcantara, who is headed back down to the minors in favor of James Triantos.

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Looking at a Potential Cubs-Mariners Trade for Emerson Hancock

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald hit the recent report by The Athletic MLB insider’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, and wrote (on July 23):

“Per Rosenthal and Sammon, the Mariners are most willing to move Hancock because he’s the least established of the younger guys. He came into 2026 with 162 2/3 innings under his belt. He had a 4.81 ERA in that time and had only punched out 15.6% of batters faced. He has been far better this year but with some asterisks. He has a 3.16 ERA and 23.4% strikeout rate through 105 1/3 innings.”

BleacherNation.com’s Brett Taylor then notes that the Chicago Cubs would be interested in the 27-year-old starter.

Here is a proposed trade, which includes Kevin Alcantara, that could land Emerson Hancock in a Cubs uniform.

Cubs receive: RHP Emerson Hancock

Mariners receive: OF Kevin Alcantara, prospect Brandon Birdsell

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Should the Cubs Make This Trade?

The Cubs’ recent demotion of Kevin Alcantara signals that they don’t exactly need him right now, and the front office has opted to give James Triantos a shot instead.

As for Emerson Hancock as a starting pitcher, the Cubs may be shooting for a better option, but Hancock’s 3.16 ERA over 105.1 IP (19 starts, 97 SO) is a strong mark, and he could slot in as the Cubs’ No.3/4 option in the starting rotation.

Keep an eye on the Chicago Cubs over the next 10 days, as they are continuously being linked to all the available starting pitchers, but the biggest question would be which young/developable players are the Cubs willing to part with?

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