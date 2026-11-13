Cubs Predicted to Lose All-Star Starting Pitcher in Free Agency by Insider

The Chicago Cubs, like every other team in the majors, are surveying the free agent market despite knowing that there could be an extended lockout on the horizon. Assuming a lockout takes place (which is looking to be virtually inevitable at this point), there would be a roster freeze across the league, so it’s safe to say the Cubs have some work to do over the next couple of weeks.

While Chicago’s front office will look for new players to bring to town, it also has to make a decision on some of its own free agents. Perhaps the biggest name in the Cubs’ free agent class is All-Star starting pitcher Shota Imanaga, and while the team could end up re-signing him, one MLB insider believes that he will wind up joining a new team when all is said and done.

Cubs Predicted to Lose Shota Imanaga in Free Agency

Imanaga has spent his first three seasons in MLB with the Cubs after making the trek from Japan to the United States. During his time with the team, Imanaga has generally been a reliable starter, but his consistency has waned at times. That was clear in 2026, as Imanaga made a career-high 32 starts, but posted a 3.77 ERA, which isn’t necessarily bad, but was still the worst mark of his career.

As a rookie in 2024, Imanaga was an All-Star for Chicago (15-3, 2.91 ERA, 174 K, 1.02 WHIP), but he has struggled to come close to hitting those heights since then. He isn’t exactly a spry chicken anymore either, as Imanaga is already 33 years old after spending the first half of his career playing in Japan. He’s still a valuable middle-of-the-rotation arm, but it’s fair to wonder if the Cubs want to commit to him for another two-to-three years.

It also has to be noted that Imanaga is drawing interest from teams across the league, with the Detroit Tigers being linked to him recently. As a result, that could result in Imanaga’s price getting driven up, which would only make a reunion with Chicago more difficult. Put it all together, and MLB insider Jon Morosi believes that Imanaga will leave the Cubs in free agency this offseason.

“It does appear to me, as much as Shota loved his time in Chicago … that it is time for a new chapter,” Morosi said on “Hot Stove.”

Should the Cubs Re-Sign Shota Imanaga?

Getty Shota Imanaga delivers a pitch for the Chicago Cubs against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on September 27, 2026.

This isn’t necessarily a major surprise, as Chicago has seemed to have tepid interest at best when it comes to reuniting with Imanaga in free agency. The front office made some big investments in the starting rotation during the 2026 campaign, trading for guys like Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes, and David Peterson, so it could opt to ride with those guys and move on from Imanaga.

And yet, losing Imanaga would open a big hole for the Cubs to fill, as his 174.1 innings pitched were the most of any player on the 2026 team. Chicago may ultimately have a plan for replacing Imanaga, but if it just lets him walk in free agency because it doesn’t want to give him the sort of contract he’s looking for, that would quickly prove to be a very foolish decision.