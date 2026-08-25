Chicago Cubs Quietly Make Matt Shaw Decision

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs will play the second game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

The Cubs are coming off a 7-0 win on Monday night.

Cubs Make Matt Shaw Decision

The Cubs continue to play without Matt Shaw, as he has been out of MLB action since June 28.

He is currently on a rehab stint in the Minor Leagues.

On Tuesday, the Cubs have put Shaw in left field (in Triple-A).

Jason Kempf wrote: “With the Cubs playing late again tonight, a couple of things worth keeping an eye on in the @IowaCubs game tonight. Matt Shaw will play left field for the first time in his rehab assignment and Javier Assad will start on the mound against Omaha.”

Before getting hurt, Shaw had been batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games.

@crawlyscubs wrote: “Gotta wonder if Matt Shaw will replace Ian Happ in left when Happ’s contract expires at the end of this season #Cubs”

Shaw was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Maryland.

He is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).

The 24-year-old is seen as a player with a lot of potential.

MLB.com wrote (on August 22): “Went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and played second base in latest Minor League rehab game on Aug. 21 with Triple-A Iowa. Manager Craig Counsell said Shaw will play multiple games this week with the goal of playing back-to-back the following week.”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

Right now, they are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 76-56 record in 132 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 5-5 (and they are 38-29 in 67 games on the road).

Following the Diamondbacks, they will return home to host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.