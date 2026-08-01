Chicago Cubs Receive Major Trade Updates on Carson Kelly and Seiya Suzuki

There are no shortages of MLB trade rumors circulating across the league right now.

For the Chicago Cubs, they are expected to be buyers and look to make some pitching additions to their staff ahead of the Monday trade deadline.

However, there have also been rumors floating around that two Cubs players, catcher Carson Kelly and outfielder/DH Seiya Suzuki, may be trade candidates.

On Saturday, a major update surfaced regarding Kelly and Suzuki’s trade status.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly Interested in Trading for Dodgers’ Versatile Outfielder

Carson Kelly and Seiya Suzuki ‘Unlikely’ to be Traded

Per MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney, it is ‘highly unlikely’ that Seiya Suzuki or Carson Kelly will be traded.

The Cubs are still aggressively pursuing starting pitchers ahead of the deadline. There was a report regarding Carson Kelly’s trade status a few days ago that indicated the Cubs front office may be listening to offers, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Chicago is reportedly looking to add three pitchers to their staff over the next two days. Some of the top options include Emerson Hancock, Freddy Peralta, and Reid Detmers.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Quietly Bring Back 3-Year MLB Player During Rangers Series

Carson Kelly and Seiya Suzuki This Season

Carson Kelly and Seiya Suzuki are both featured players in the Cubs lineup.

There was a case to be made for both players potentially being traded due to their impending free agent status.

Speaking about Suzuki, he is batting .270 with 18 home runs, 60 RBI, and 95 hits this season.

Carson Kelly has six home runs this season over 254 at-bats with 10 doubles, 37 RBI, and an OPS+ of 102.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Rumors: Casey Mize Link, Search for RHH Outfielder, Jose Soriano Chances