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Chicago Cubs Receive Major Trade Updates on Carson Kelly and Seiya Suzuki

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Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 20: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

There are no shortages of MLB trade rumors circulating across the league right now.

For the Chicago Cubs, they are expected to be buyers and look to make some pitching additions to their staff ahead of the Monday trade deadline.

However, there have also been rumors floating around that two Cubs players, catcher Carson Kelly and outfielder/DH Seiya Suzuki, may be trade candidates.

On Saturday, a major update surfaced regarding Kelly and Suzuki’s trade status.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly Interested in Trading for Dodgers’ Versatile Outfielder

Carson Kelly and Seiya Suzuki ‘Unlikely’ to be Traded

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 26: Carson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs grounds into an RBI fielder’s choice during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 26, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Per MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney, it is ‘highly unlikely’ that Seiya Suzuki or Carson Kelly will be traded.

The Cubs are still aggressively pursuing starting pitchers ahead of the deadline. There was a report regarding Carson Kelly’s trade status a few days ago that indicated the Cubs front office may be listening to offers, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Chicago is reportedly looking to add three pitchers to their staff over the next two days. Some of the top options include Emerson Hancock, Freddy Peralta, and Reid Detmers.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Quietly Bring Back 3-Year MLB Player During Rangers Series

Carson Kelly and Seiya Suzuki This Season

Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals

GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – JULY 30: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on July 30, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Carson Kelly and Seiya Suzuki are both featured players in the Cubs lineup.

There was a case to be made for both players potentially being traded due to their impending free agent status.

Speaking about Suzuki, he is batting .270 with 18 home runs, 60 RBI, and 95 hits this season.

Carson Kelly has six home runs this season over 254 at-bats with 10 doubles, 37 RBI, and an OPS+ of 102.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Rumors: Casey Mize Link, Search for RHH Outfielder, Jose Soriano Chances

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Chicago Cubs Receive Major Trade Updates on Carson Kelly and Seiya Suzuki

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