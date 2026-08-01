Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly Interested in Trading for Dodgers’ Versatile Outfielder

With the MLB trade deadline just two days away, the rumors/reports/speculation is swirling across the league, and things are expected to heat up on Saturday.

One team that is expected to be at the forefront of all the latest trade news and transactions is the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies’ needs remain the same: a right-handed hitting outfielder, a back-end starter, and relief help. Well, reports are surfacing on Saturday that the Phillies have interest in Los Angeles Dodgers‘ outfielder Alex Call, who may be on the move in the next couple of days.

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Phillies Among Teams Interested in Alex Call

The Athletic reporters Katie Woo and Fabian Ardaya are reporting that Dodgers’ outfielder Alex Call is starting to garner some trade interest, and the two teams in the mix are the Phillies and Texas Rangers.

It wouldn’t be a major move, as Alex Call doesn’t play much for the Dodgers now, but adding Call could be a good depth piece for the Phillies and certainly help create some balance among the outfield group.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams hit the recent trade rumor and details some of what Alex Call’s MLB career has looked like:

“The 31-year-old Call is batting .246/.355/.314 on the season. He’s a lifetime .243/.343/.364 hitter in 1146 big league plate appearances between the Guardians, Nats and Dodgers. That pedestrian line masks his primary selling point, however. Call is an absolute nuisance for left-handed pitchers, slashing .326/.418/.457 against them in 2026 and .278/.358/.432 dating back to the 2023 season. He’s earning just $1.6MM this season in his first year of arbitration as a Super Two player. He’s under club control for three additional seasons, all the way through 2029.”

Call is a versatile outfielder, and as Adams mentions, he has a keen ability to hit southpaw pitchers, which might be right in the Phillies’ wheelhouse in terms of a trade target.

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More on Dodgers’ Outfielder Alex Call

If you remember the Dodgers’ last trade deadline moves, Alex Call was one of the players Los Angeles acquired last July to help bolster their outfield, which had some holes at the time.

In 38 games with LA last season (after being traded), Call batted .247 across 73 at-bats.

He’s played in parts of five MLB seasons with Cleveland, the Washington Nationals (four years), and is now in his second season with LA. He holds a lifetime batting average of .243 over 976 at-bats with a bWAR of 4.8, 22 home runs, 44 doubles, and an OPS+ of 100 (which is exactly league average).

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