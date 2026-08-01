Atlanta Braves Trade Rumors: Casey Mize Link, Search for RHH Outfielder, Jose Soriano Chances

With the Major League Baseball trade deadline just over 48 hours away, rumors are sweeping across the league, and the Atlanta Braves figure to be at the forefront of all the biggest headlines.

As of Saturday, August 1, Atlanta’s biggest need remains starting pitching help, with several MLB insiders and analysts outlining that the Braves could afford to land more than one starter. Another report from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand relays the information that a right-handed hitting corner outfielder could be in the cards as well for the Braves.

The trade deadline is very close, so make sure you’re staying up to date with all the roster news, updates, and Braves trade rumors over the next two days. Let’s get into some of the biggest storylines surrounding the Braves and their pursuit of certain players/needs.

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Braves Seem Very Interested in Tigers’ Casey Mize

The Detroit Tigers are perhaps the team with the most attention on them this trade cycle, with two huge potential trade candidates in Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Braves are interested in Casey Mize, and the interest stems from the fact that he could come at a much lower price than his teammate, Tarik Skubal.

While a top-of-the-rotation tandem of Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal could be the Braves’ ultimate path to the World Series, adding Casey Mize would be a huge get, as Mize could slide into the Braves’ No. 2 rotation spot.

Per other reports, a Casey Mize trade could come as soon as Saturday evening. He was scratched from his last start due to the trade interest among many teams, and Tigers’ POBO Scott Harris is likely fielding several calls right now regarding Mize, who has a career-best 2.70 ERA this season.

Right-Handed Hitting Outfielder Options for Atlanta

Another recent report, per Mark Bowman, suggests that Atlanta could be targeting right-handed hitting outfield help.

This doesn’t have to come in the form of a major trade, and some value options that are presumably available are Taylor Ward and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call.

Mark Feinsand wrote (about the recent outfield trade rumors regarding the Braves):

“Atlanta is also in the market for a right-handed outfield bat and bullpen help, but an NL executive believes president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos may slow-play his hand as Monday’s Deadline approaches. “I think Alex could play this like he did [in 2021] where he waited until the end and bought all the guys around the fringes,” an NL executive said.”

Another SP Target for the Braves is Angels’ Jose Soriano

In another potential value/minor deal, Heyman reports that Jose Soriano is another target for the Braves.

FanSided.com’s Jake Elman wrote (about Jose Soriano’s 2026 campaign):

“As for Soriano, he turned heads earlier this season after allowing only one run over his first 37 ⅔ innings. That’s a 0.24 ERA for those too lazy to do the math. However, he only has a 4.64 ERA over his last 16 starts, and he’s allowed 11 homers in that stretch.”

There’s truly no telling what the Braves may do this trade deadline, but they currently have an 8.0-game lead in the NL East, and look like the biggest threat to the Dodgers in the NL.

However, with that being said, if the Dodgers land the big trade in Skubal, it will be extremely hard to take down the reigning, defending World Series champs without making a plethora of moves.

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