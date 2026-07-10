Recent Chicago Cubs Pitcher Recalled By New Team

Ahead of their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Kansas City Royals announced that they have recalled former Chicago Cubs right-hander Eli Morgan from Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals also reinstated first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino from the injured list. As corresponding moves, Kansas City optioned outfielder Kameron Misner and right-hander Jose Cuas to Triple-A Omaha.

Recent Chicago Cubs Pitcher Eli Morgan Recalled By New Team

Morgan, 30, made seven appearances with the Cubs last season, allowing 10 earned runs on 12 hits and three walks with four strikeouts across 7 1/3 innings. The Cubs acquired him from the Cleveland Guardians for right fielder Alfonsin Rosario in the 2024-25 offseason.

Morgan made 161 appearances across four seasons with the Guardians from 2021-24. During that time, the right-hander recorded a solid 3.97 ERA with 262 strikeouts and 70 walks over 265 1/3 innings.

The right-hander began his MLB career as a starter, posting a 5.34 ERA in 89 1/3 innings over 18 starts in 2021. The Guardians then moved him to a bullpen role.

Morgan initially excelled in his new role, recording a 3.38 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 13 walks over 66 2/3 innings in 2022. He took a step back in 2023, posting a 4.01 ERA over 67 2/3 innings, before recording an outstanding 1.93 ERA across 42 innings in 2024, his final year with Cleveland.

Morgan elected free agency in Nov. after his lone season with Chicago. He then signed a minor-league contract with the Royals.

Morgan has spent the 2026 season between Kansas City and Triple-A Omaha. He has a poor 5.19 ERA with 15 strikeouts and eight walks in 17 1/3 innings with the Royals. With Triple-A Omaha, the right-hander has a strong 1.42 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 10 walks over 19 innings.

The Royals have one of the worst bullpens in baseball, ranking 29th among all 30 MLB teams in ERA. The team hopes Morgan’s Triple-A success can lead to a revived MLB career.

Kansas City Royals Right Now

Before the season, many expected the Royals to be around an average club with the potential to break out as a contending team. However, they’ve been the worst team in the American League besides the Los Angeles Angels so far this year, sitting nine games back of the final AL Wild Card spot and 10 games back of the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians for first place in the AL Central with a 38-56 record.

Kansas City has lost six of its last 10 games. The team is coming off a 2-1 series loss to the New York Mets. On Friday, the Royals are slated to begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards at 6:05 p.m. CDT.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs lost to the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 at Camden Yards on Thursday, but won the first two games of the three-game set. Chicago has won seven of its last 10 games.

The Cubs hold the first NL Wild Card spot with a 52-41 record. They are seven games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Chicago is set to begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Friday.