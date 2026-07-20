Recently Released Chicago Cubs Pitcher Quietly Signs With Kansas City Royals

After he signed with the Cubs, Bummer didn’t pitch until June 20. He had two outings with the Arizona Complex League Cubs, hurling two scoreless innings, before being assigned to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A) on June 30.

Bummer made just four appearances with Iowa, surrendering four earned runs on six hits and no walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

More About New Kansas City Royals Reliever Aaron Bummer

Bummer has 10 seasons of big-league experience. He began his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox in 2017. He played with Chicago for seven seasons, posting a 3.84 ERA in 272 innings.

The Braves acquired Bummer from the White Sox for right-hander Michael Soroka, left-hander Jared Shuster, shortstop Nicky Lopez, shortstop Braden Shewmake and right-hander Riley Gowens during the 2023-24 offseason. the White Sox had signed him to a five-year extension in Feb., 2020.

Following the 2024 season, Bummer signed a two-year, $14 million extension with Atlanta. The left-hander will have earned just over $28 million in his MLB career following this season.

Bummer pitched for Atlanta from 2024 until being released in May. During his time with the Braves, Bummer posted a 4.18 ERA over 125 innings.

The Kansas City Royals Are a Good Fit For Reliever Aaron Bummer

The Royals are a good fit for Bummer.

The left-hander clearly wants to return to the majors. It seems he has a strong chance to do so with Kansas City, as the team arguably has the worst bullpen in baseball.

The Royals’ relievers rank 29th in ERA (5.42), 29th in strikeout rate (19%), 28th in walk rate (11.5%), and 30th in opponent batting average (.269).

The Royals are clearly going to sell at the deadline, as the club is 11 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the third AL Wild Card spot. After the trade deadline, if not sooner, there should be plenty of room on the Royals’ 26-man roster for Bummer.