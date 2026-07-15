Chicago Cubs Officially Make Roster Move on 7-Year MLB Player During All-Star Break

The Chicago Cubs outrighted right-hander Jake Woodford to Triple-A Iowa during the All-Star break, according to MLB.com’s transactions log.

Woodford can elect free agency or accept his outright assignment.

Chicago Cubs Make Roster Move on 7-Year MLB Player Jake Woodford

The Cubs designated Woodford for assignment over the weekend to clear a roster spot for right-hander Phil Maton, whom Chicago reinstated from the injured list.

Woodford made just one appearance with Chicago, allowing three earned runs on five hits (one home run) and no walks with three strikeouts over two innings.

Woodford, 29, has seven years of big-league experience. He made his MLB debut in 2020 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

More About Jake Woodford’s Career

Woodford’s made 12 appearances in his rookie season, recording a 5.57 ERA with 16 strikeouts and five walks in 21 innings over 12 outings (one start). He bounced back with a solid sophomore season, posting a 3.99 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 25 walks in 67 2/3 innings across 26 outings (eight starts).

Woodford followed with the best season of his career by far in 2022, recording a 2.23 ERA over 48 1/3 innings across 27 appearances (one start). However, he had just 24 strikeouts that season.

The right-hander had a rough final season with the Cardinals in 2023, recording a 6.23 ERA in 47 2/3 innings.

Woodford has bounced around the league after electing free agency in the 2023-24 offseason. He began the 2024 campaign with the Chicago White Sox, who designated the right-hander for assignment in early June of that year after he posted a 10.80 ERA in 8 1/3 innings over two starts.

Woodford then elected free agency and signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he recorded a 7.09 ERA over 26 2/3 innings in seven appearances (five starts).

Woodford spent last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, recording a 6.44 ERA in 36 1/3 innings. He began this season with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he had a poor 6.94 ERA in 23 1/3 innings over 16 relief appearances.

The Brewers designated Woodford for assignment and cut him late last month. He re-signed with Milwaukee, only to be released roughly a month later, on July 4.

The same day the Brewers released Woodford this month, he signed a deal with the Cubs. He only lasted one week with Chicago before being cut on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central. However, they are still in postseason position, holding the first National League Wild Card spot with a 54-42 record and a +52 run differential.

This past weekend, Chicago won two out of three games against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. The club has won six of its last 10 games.

After the All-Star break, the Cubs will begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field. Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. CDT on Friday. Game 2 will commence at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Saturday, and Game 3 is slated to start at the same time on Sunday.