Cubs Make Decision on 98-MPH Hurler as Tarik Skubal Hope Fades

The Chicago Cubs have their hands full. With the looming MLB Trade Deadline, they have to fix their pitching in a hurry. That’s what makes today’s news regarding pitcher Ryan Jensen so interesting. Especially when taken in context with the recent rumors surrounding Joe Ryan and Tarik Skubal. It might not be the kind of announcement that Rory McIlroy made regarding the PGA Tour, but it’s significant for the Cubs.

The Cubs are seven games back of the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals are hot on their heels in the NL Central.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the intriguing Jensen news, in addition to the Skubal & Ryan rumors, as the Cubs attempt to address their pitching situation.

Chicago Cubs Release Pitcher Ryan Jensen

One move that flew under most people’s radar was the Cubs releasing Ryan Jensen.

On the MiLB transactions log, they have written, “Knoxville Smokies released RHP Ryan Jensen.” The Knoxville Smokies are the Double-AA affiliate of the Cubs.

Jensen is a 6-foot, 190-pound right-handed pitcher. He was primarily a reliever in his time with the Smokies.

In 171 career minor league games, he has started 53. Additionally, he has recorded 13 holds, two saves, and 391 strikeouts, while owning a 4.65 ERA.

Ryan Jensen Owns a 98-MPH Sinker

While it’s true that Jensen has struggled as of late, he was once one of the top prospects within the Cubs system.

In 2023, he had a favorable scouting report as the 29th-ranked prospect in the Cubs organization. However, it illustrates some of the issues Jensen has experienced lately.

“Jensen owns one of the harder two-seam fastballs in the Minors, operating at 94-96 mph and reaching 98 with power sink,” the report states. “And he trusts it more than a four-seamer with more velocity and less life that gets rocked when he doesn’t keep it up in the zone. He has yet to find a reliable complement to his heater, with his low-80s curveball serving as his second-best pitch last year.”

“He also has an upper-80s slider and changeup, but the latter lacks movement, and he doesn’t throw either for strikes.”

Cubs Are Hoping For Tarik Skubal & Joe Ryan

The Cubs need help with pitching; that is no secret. How they eventually address that defect is its own issue.

Tarik Skubal, Joe Ryan, Robbie Ray, and Freddy Peralta are just a few options available. Unfortunately, there are more than a few teams that are looking to improve in this area.

Every game that the Detroit Tigers win, the chances of Skubal being traded diminish.

While Skubal is the belle of the ball in this scenario, he isn’t the only pitcher available who can impact the Cubs. Peralta and Ryan are more than suitable.

Part of the issue with the Cubs has been their health. The Cubs have had 13 different pitchers on the IL this season. Of those 13, 11 of them were on the opening day roster.

That’s incredibly unlucky.

The Cubs need a combination of healthy pitchers and good pitchers for them to keep their postseason dreams alive. Things are not dire right now.

However, things can change in a hurry. If they delay, another team could swoop in and pick up their ideal targets. Or, they could jump the line on the other MLB organizations and acquire a difference-making pitcher.