Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw News During White Sox Series

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs are playing the second game of their series with the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 7-5 victory on Monday night.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune wrote: “Incredible. Pete Crow-Armstrong slugs a walk-off 2-run HR to give the Cubs a 7-5 win against the White Sox. That’s his 30th home run of the season and makes him just the 2nd Cub in franchise history with back-to-back 30/30 seasons.”

Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw News

During their series with the White Sox, the Cubs announced the latest update on Matt Shaw.

MLB.com wrote (on August 18): “Set to begin a Minor League rehab stint with Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 19, per manager Craig Counsell. Recently increased the volume and intensity of his swings but will need a run of game action to build back to full readiness.”

Before getting hurt, Shaw had been batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games.

He is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).

The 24-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs came into Tuesday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 73-53 record in 126 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 37-26 in 63 games at home).

Currently, the Cubs are 4.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first in the division.