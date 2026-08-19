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Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw News During White Sox Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 24: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring on an Ian Happ (not pictured) double against the New York Mets during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 24, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs are playing the second game of their series with the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 7-5 victory on Monday night.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune wrote: “Incredible. Pete Crow-Armstrong slugs a walk-off 2-run HR to give the Cubs a 7-5 win against the White Sox. That’s his 30th home run of the season and makes him just the 2nd Cub in franchise history with back-to-back 30/30 seasons.”

Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw News

GettyMatt Shaw #6 and Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate a win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

During their series with the White Sox, the Cubs announced the latest update on Matt Shaw.

MLB.com wrote (on August 18): “Set to begin a Minor League rehab stint with Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 19, per manager Craig Counsell. Recently increased the volume and intensity of his swings but will need a run of game action to build back to full readiness.”

GettyMatt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after the final out of a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field on July 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Before getting hurt, Shaw had been batting .246 with 32 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 20 runs and four stolen bases in 56 games.

He is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).

The 24-year-old was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyMichael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs high fives Pedro Ramírez #75 after hitting a home run off Bryan Hudson #60 of the Chicago White Sox (not pictured) during the first inning at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs came into Tuesday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 73-53 record in 126 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 37-26 in 63 games at home).

Currently, the Cubs are 4.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first in the division.

GettyCraig Counsell #11 manager of the Chicago Cubs talks with members of the media prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Matt Shaw News During White Sox Series

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