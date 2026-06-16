Chicago Cubs Star Pete Crow-Amstrong Sends Honest Message After Rockies Game

The Chicago Cubs need every win they can get at this juncture of the season, and especially against teams like the Rockies. On Monday evening, the Cubs picked up a 5-4 come-from-behind win against the Rockies. It was a walk-off victory for the Cubs thanks to an RBI walk in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Pete Crow-Armstrong had a lot to do with that victory, as he hit for the 13th cycle in Cubs franchise history after getting a single in the late innings that bounced off the Rockies second baseman’s glove.

After the Rockies game, Pete Crow-Armstrong sent an honest message about his cycle and the Cubs as a team right now.

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Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Message

Pete Crow-Armstrong spoke with ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers following the game, and here’s his message after the Cubs win:

“I did everything I could to help the team, but I also had a real lapse in focus, and that really could have hurt us tonight,” PCA said following the game.

“I know it’s a rare feat. Hard to answer questions like those when the game just ended, and I’m processing a lot.”

It’s the first cycle in MLB since July of last season.

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Pete Crow-Armstrong Emerging as True Chicago Star

After a poor stretch in mid-May, Pete Crow-Armstrong has really put the Chicago Cubs on his back, and it’s apparent he’s one of the only Cubs hitters who are truly locked in right now.

Alex Bregman and Dansby Swanson have been very unproductive this season, and PCA has oftentimes carried the offense, which was apparent in Monday’s win.

PCA’s OPS is up to .843, and he leads all position players in MLB in bWAR (4.3).

He has 13 home runs, 43 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases this season. PCA signed a lucrative extension this season, and the Cubs are already seeing early returns.

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