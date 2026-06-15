Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Astros Game

The Detroit Tigers (29-42) are set to begin a new series this week against the Houston Astros (33-40). For both the Astros and Tigers, the 2026 season hasn’t gone as either team has hoped, but this series could potentially turn things around for one of the clubs.

In the first game of the Astros-Tigers series, Houston will roll with Kai-Weng Teng (3-5, 3.71 ERA, 49 SO) in game one.

Lineup alert: Drew Anderson will start for the Tigers on Monday. https://t.co/P7QoMfKyZf — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 15, 2026

Troy Melton has been scratched, and Drew Anderson will now start for the Tigers.

Also, before the Astros game/series, the Tigers released their lineup for Monday evening, and it features a notable Kevin McGonigle change.

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Kevin McGonigle Back in Leadoff for Tigers

The Detroit Tigers did not play on Sunday due to their game being postponed.

On Monday, UnderdogMLB (on X) wrote:

“Tigers 6/15: K. McGonigle SS G. Torres 2B K. Carpenter DH R. Greene LF D. Dingler C C. Keith 3B S. Torkelson 1B Z. McKinstry RF J. Outman CF T. Melton SP”

McGonigle is back in the leadoff spot after hitting 2nd in Saturday’s game. He also remains at shortstop, but Kevin McGonigle has bounced between short and third base this season.

Despite it being a pretty rough season for the Tigers, Kevin McGonigle has been a true bright spot.

McGonigle inked a nine-year, $150 million contract this season and has already posted solid numbers, and pretty much plays every day. It’s been very clear that he is big league ready.

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Kevin McGonigle with the Tigers

Kevin McGonigle has played 68 games with the Tigers this season, and he’s posted a bWAR of 3.6.

It’s plausible that he will be the team’s only position player in the MLB All-Star game this season.

Along with the high WAR, McGonigle also holds a batting average of .277 with 44 runs scored, four home runs, 15 doubles, three triples, and an OPS+ of 119.

Those are very solid stats for a rookie, and Kevin McGonigle is firmly in the conversation for AL Rookie of the Year.

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