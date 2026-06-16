Braves Get Strong Take on $100 Million Trade Target As Rumors Persist

Top trade candidates are starting to materialize in MLB as the trade deadline is rapidly approaching.

The Atlanta Braves have been linked to $100 million outfielder Byron Buxton in trade rumors, which should be no surprise, as Atlanta has been rumored to make a deal for the Georgia-native All-Star outfielder for the past year.

Right now, the Braves are without outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., which dampens the team’s outfield depth, but recently, Braves writer Eric Cole sent a message that the Braves should pump the brakes on a potential Buxton-Braves trade. It’s also interesting because Buxton is having a phenomenal season, and even seems more open to a trade this season (he has a no-trade clause) than in previous years.

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Should the Braves Trade for Byron Buxton?

Eric Cole cites that the Braves still can’t look past Buxton’s injury concern:

“However, there are problems here with the obvious one being injuries. Given the Braves’ luck with injuries the last few years, the idea that they should pay up to acquire the notoriously injury-prone Buxton is a bit dubious. Yes, he is great when he is on the field. However, he has played more than 100 games in a season exactly twice in the last nine seasons. It was encouraging to see him play in 126 games in 2025, but it is hard to hang one’s hopes on a guy who has averaged around 76 games a year since the 2018 season.”

I’d have to push back on that bold take by the Braves writer, because Byron Buxton has actually been very durable this season, and is well on pace to play 100+ games for a second consecutive season. He’s appeared in 62 games, and the Twins have only played – roughly – 70 MLB games this season.

“Ultimately, the biggest issue is price. As badly as Minnesota was to trim their payroll, there is zero chance that they will accept anything less than a haul for Buxton. They are right to ask for that, given Buxton’s upside, but do fans really want Atlanta to ship out multiple top prospects for a talented guy who is made of glass? If we are honest with ourselves, the answer is probably no.”

Buxton is tied to a seven-year, $100 million contract.

If the price is right (which it would be high), a trade for Byron Buxton is at least worth considering. I mean, he may be in the midst of his best season as a professional. Over those 62 games, Buxton has 23 home runs and an OPS+ of 154. Adding Buxton might undoubtedly give the Braves the best outfield corps in MLB.

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What are the Braves’ Trade Deadline Plans?

The Atlanta Braves’ trade deadline plan seems pretty straightforward right now. A lot of fans/analysts believe Atlanta should make a deal for a starting pitcher after Spencer Strider’s injury.

They have also been rumored to be targeting a corner outfielder, but Mauricio Dubon has filled in nicely in left field lately.

The Braves are in such an interesting spot at this trade deadline because they *assumingly* have some freed-up cash from before the season began.

A recent development for the Braves and their trade deadline plans is that Atlanta may not need another reliever. Think about it, they have FOUR very quality bullpen arms (Didier Fuentes, Dylan Lee, Raisel Iglesias, and Robert Suarez).

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