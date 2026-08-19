Why is the Cubs-White Sox Game Delayed Today? When Will it Resume?

Tuesday night’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field has entered a delay in the bottom of the eighth inning. As of the start of the delay, there isn’t any rain at Wrigley Field yet.

The game is tied 3-3.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote (9:48 p.m. CDT) on X: “Game is in a delay. Not raining yet but will be soon.”

Cubs-White Sox Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Resumption Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Chicago as of 9:52 p.m. CDT (via Weather.com):

9:52 p.m. CDT: Showers in the Vicinity

10:00 p.m. CDT: Heavy Thunderstorms

11:00 p.m. CDT: 78% Thunderstorms

There is no inclement weather in the hourly forecast starting at midnight.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Cubs-White Sox Game Tied 3-3 at Start of Rain Delay

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead on a leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the first. Crow-Armstrong hit two home runs, including a walk-off in the tenth inning, against the White Sox on Monday night.

First baseman Michael Busch increased the Cubs’ lead to 2-0 by hitting a solo home run in the first.

The White Sox quickly answered back, as catcher Drew Romo hit an RBI single in the top of the second.

White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami hit a solo home run in the third, tying the game 2-2.

The White Sox took a 3-2 lead after center fielder Tristan Peters hit an RBI double in the top of the fourth.

Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman tied the game by hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning, making the score 3-3.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman made the start for the Cubs, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings. He exited the game early due to a thumb cramp in his left hand, according to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian.

Cubs right-hander Javier Assad hurled three scoreless innings of relief. Left-hander Caleb Thielbar threw a scoreless 2/3 of an inning out of the Cubs bullpen.

Southpaw Bryan Hudson started the game as the opener for the White Sox. After he allowed two runs in the first inning, right-hander Eric Fedde entered the game in relief

Fedde allowed no earned runs, three hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. White Sox right-hander Huascar Brazobán threw a scoreless 1/3 of an inning, and right-hander Grant Taylor threw a shutout inning before the delay began.