Chicago White Sox Announce Munetaka Murakami News Before Tigers Game

The Chicago White Sox have been a surprise team in Major League Baseball this season, and it’s largely in part due to rookie slugger and sensation Munetaka Murakami.

The Southsiders are 30-27, and sit just three games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. However, a piece of unfortunate news broke for Murakami and the White Sox on Saturday, just a day after Munetaka Murakami had to leave Chicago’s matchup with the Detroit Tigers, grabbing at his hamstring.

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Munetaka Murakami Lands on Injured List

After running out a grounder in Friday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers, Murakami had to be removed from the game with hamstring tightness, and per multiple reports (which became obvious last night), the Chicago White Sox are placing Murakami on the 10-day IL.

Only Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies has more home runs this season than Murakami.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the White Sox are selecting Jacob Gonzalez:

“The Chicago White Sox are calling up infielder Jacob Gonzalez, sources tell ESPN. With Munetaka Murakami facing a multi-week absence due to a hamstring injury, the White Sox summon one of the hottest hitters in the minor leagues, batting .308/.414/.646 with 18 homers in 51 games.”

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Munetaka Murakami This Season….

Munetaka Murakami had one of the most interesting MLB free agency this offseason because it seemed like a lot of teams were hesitant to sign him due to his high strikeout rate in Japan.

Those front offices certainly had a point (Murakami has 80 strikeouts in 200 at-bats). However, what all those high-spending teams didn’t take into account was Murakami’s slugging ability, and that’s how he landed with the White Sox on a two-year, $34 million deal, which was below several pre-winter market projections.

Now, fast forward to *almost June*, and Munetaka Murakami has taken the lead by storm. He has 20 home runs, 43 runs scored (both lead the AL), and his OPS+ is a stellar 161 over his first 57 MLB games.

It’s a very tough blow for the White Sox, and it will be a major storyline across baseball regarding how well they play without him.

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