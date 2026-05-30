Hi, Subscriber

Chicago White Sox Announce Munetaka Murakami News Before Tigers Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Munetaka Murakami #5 of the Chicago White Sox rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Rate Field on May 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)
Getty
Munetaka Murakami #5 of the Chicago White Sox looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 04, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox have been a surprise team in Major League Baseball this season, and it’s largely in part due to rookie slugger and sensation Munetaka Murakami.

The Southsiders are 30-27, and sit just three games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. However, a piece of unfortunate news broke for Murakami and the White Sox on Saturday, just a day after Munetaka Murakami had to leave Chicago’s matchup with the Detroit Tigers, grabbing at his hamstring.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Signing of Former MLB All-Star, Demotion of $12.5 Million Infielder Before Phillies Series

Munetaka Murakami Lands on Injured List

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 26: Munetaka Murakami #5 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates a two-run home run off Joe Ryan #41 of the Minnesota Twins (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Rate Field on May 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After running out a grounder in Friday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers, Murakami had to be removed from the game with hamstring tightness, and per multiple reports (which became obvious last night), the Chicago White Sox are placing Murakami on the 10-day IL.

Only Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies has more home runs this season than Murakami.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the White Sox are selecting Jacob Gonzalez:

“The Chicago White Sox are calling up infielder Jacob Gonzalez, sources tell ESPN. With Munetaka Murakami facing a multi-week absence due to a hamstring injury, the White Sox summon one of the hottest hitters in the minor leagues, batting .308/.414/.646 with 18 homers in 51 games.”

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Receive New Francisco Lindor Update Before Marlins Game

Munetaka Murakami This Season….

Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 26: Munetaka Murakami #5 of the Chicago White Sox rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Joe Ryan #41 of the Minnesota Twins (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Rate Field on May 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Munetaka Murakami had one of the most interesting MLB free agency this offseason because it seemed like a lot of teams were hesitant to sign him due to his high strikeout rate in Japan.

Those front offices certainly had a point (Murakami has 80 strikeouts in 200 at-bats). However, what all those high-spending teams didn’t take into account was Murakami’s slugging ability, and that’s how he landed with the White Sox on a two-year, $34 million deal, which was below several pre-winter market projections.

Now, fast forward to *almost June*, and Munetaka Murakami has taken the lead by storm. He has 20 home runs, 43 runs scored (both lead the AL), and his OPS+ is a stellar 161 over his first 57 MLB games.

It’s a very tough blow for the White Sox, and it will be a major storyline across baseball regarding how well they play without him.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Announce Roster Move Before Dodgers Series

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Chicago White Sox Announce Munetaka Murakami News Before Tigers Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x