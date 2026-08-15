Chicago White Sox Demote 23-Year-Old For New Addition During Tigers Series

The Chicago White Sox continue their series against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, August 15th. The White Sox took the first game 9-5 off the back of a great game from Miguel Vargas. However, White Sox news about Jake Rogers and Edgar Quero comes before Saturday’s game.

The White Sox are trying to kill the Tigers‘ momentum and extend their 3.5-game lead over Detroit.

Chicago White Sox News: Demote 23-Year-Old Catcher

Early on August 15th, the White Sox announced a transaction ahead of their second game in their series against the Tigers.

On the White Sox transactions log, they have written: “Chicago White Sox optioned C Edgar Quero to Charlotte Knights.”

Quero is a 23-year-old catcher. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Cuban has played in 65 games this year. He has recorded 38 hits, 19 RBIs, and three home runs, along with a .208 batting average.

The Chicago White Sox New Addition: Jake Rogers

On the other hand, the White Sox have announced news regarding Rogers. Prior to Saturday’s game, they took to social media to announce the move.

“Prior to today’s game at Detroit, the Chicago White Sox added catcher Jake Rogers to the 26-man roster and optioned catcher Edgar Quero to Class AAA Charlotte,” the team wrote.

On Friday, the White Sox claimed Rogers off waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

Rogers is a 31-year-old catcher. The Houston Astros draft pick has three home runs, 11 RBIs, and 19 hits in 42 games.

The White Sox will be the third team he dresses for, after the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles.