Luis Robert Jr. Leads MLB In Shocking Stat Despite White Sox Struggles

Luis Robert Jr. was supposed to be the face of the Chicago White Sox rebuild.

However, in 2025, he’s become a consistent name to watch in trade rumors. Through 53 games, Robert is hitting just .182 with a .269 on-base percentage and a .294 slugging mark. But despite his offensive collapse, he interestingly sits atop the league in stolen bases with 21.

The numbers don’t seem to add up for the 27-year-old centerfielder. How does a player with one of the worst batting averages in baseball lead the league in steals? The answer starts with availability.

For the first time in recent memory, Robert has stayed healthy. Hamstring and leg injuries once kept his elite speed locked in neutral, but now, fully active and aggressive, he’s using it like a weapon. He hasn’t lost a step—if anything, he’s more dangerous now because the White Sox are letting him run at will. When he gets on base, he can motor.

Robert’s plate discipline has also quietly improved. His walk rate is a career-best 10.7 percent, and he’s chasing fewer pitches. That’s helped offset the lack of hits, even if the overall production is still disappointing.

White Sox’s Eye-Opening Lineup Change

The six-year veteran’s power has dipped, he’s striking out too often, and his impact in big moments has been minimal. In response, interim manager Will Venable dropped him to seventh in the lineup, a clear sign that the team is trying to take pressure off while still keeping him involved.

“I think it’s probably a little bit of everything,” Venable said on June 1, per Kade Heather of the Chicago Sun Times. “Just as an observer, that’s what you see . . . just a guy who’s searching. And that’s the tough thing, too, is that he’s committed to making adjustments. He’s working extremely hard and has the right attitude about finding his way.”

What’s wild is that Robert, even in a slump, remains one of the most dynamic athletes in the league. His instincts on the bases are sharp, his jumps are quick, and his aggression never wavers. While most of the game leans toward power, Robert’s speed has become an old-school weapon—and one of the only things giving the White Sox life this season.

2025 Outlook For Robert Is Dreary

His future in Chicago is far from certain. Robert is in the final guaranteed year of his contract but has two team options that run through 2027 at $20 million per season. That kind of club control makes him valuable, but only if he’s hitting.

And yet, if he can even begin to turn it around—just modest improvement—he becomes one of the most intriguing names on the trade market ahead of the July 31 deadline.

For now, Robert remains baseball’s most unexpected leader in one of the toughest stat departments. Not in home runs, not in OPS—but in stolen bases. It’s a peculiar twist in a frustrated season.

The bat isn’t showing up, but the legs haven’t left. He’s still running effectively, which playoff contenders will keep in mind as they continue devising potential trade packages.